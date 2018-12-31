Large crowd likely for Lake George New Year’s Day Polar Plunge

× Brave swimmers express various reactions as they dash into frigid lakewater during the 2017 Lake George New Year’s Day Polar Plunge. This year’s edition of the zany, rollicking event — likely to be popular due to warm weather — is to be held Jan. 1 at Shepard Park Beach. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | With weather expected to be mild on New Year’s Day, a large crowd is expected to participate in the Lake George New Year’s Day Polar Plunge.

Annually an opportunity for people to demonstrate their hardiness or express their creativity with offbeat antics and bizarre costumes, the event is to take place at Shepard Park Beach in Lake George Village.

With temperatures forecast as high as 43 degrees, this year’s event is expected to attract 1,000 or more people.

Registration for the event is to be held at Duffy’s Tavern on Amherst St. in Lake George, and it starts at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Those who wish to sign up in advance may do so from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Dec. 31.

Registration is $10, and the fee goes directly to the Shriners’ Hospital in Springfield Mass. and to the Lake George Volunteer Fire Department.

Those registering may obtain a 2019 Lake George Polar Plunge long-sleeved T-shirt for an additional $10.

The plunge commences at 1 p.m. with a group of several hundred people dashing into the water. Subsequent waves of additional swimmers dashing into the water occur at half-hour intervals.

At the conclusion of the swim, an after-party begins at Duffy’s Tavern. The rock band Spoiler will be performing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and beverage specials will be offered to polar plungers.

Revelers are urged to bring dry clothing, a towel, a robe or outerwear, and perhaps most importantly, sneakers or water shoes to protect feet, Duffy said.

Duffy said the Lake George Polar Plunge is a fun, memorable event for all ages.

“Every single swimmer has a smile on their face, and many are laughing — they’re all having a good time,” she said. “Our polar plunge is a way to wash off all the stress, frustrations an negative vibes of 2018 and start off the new year with a fresh outlook!”

For updates, call Duffy’s Tavern at 668-5323 or Linda Duffy at 361-2559.