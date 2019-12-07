Larock gets maximum sentence

× Expand Photo provided Larock Michael E. Larock.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A Ticonderoga man was sentenced the maximum 25 years to life last week for the murder of William “Liam” Brown, retired U.S. Army veteran who was shot at a private residence a year ago and dumped in the La Chute River in Bicentennial Park.

Michael E. Larock, 39, pleaded guilty on Sept. 12, to second-degree murder. Two other men, including Larock’s father, also pleaded to charges related to helping cover up the crime. At his sentencing, at which family members spoke of their loss, Larock exchanged words with Essex County Judge Richard Meyer, who threatened him with contempt. Meyer recommended that Larock never be released from prison.

In a statement, District Attorney Kristy Sprague said, “I hope (the sentence) gives closure to the Brown family and the community of Ticonderoga. When something tragic happens in a small community, the impact of the loss, anger, sadness and grief is widespread.”

Sprague said Larock will serve “a very long time, possibly the rest of his life.”

Brown, 37, and Larock were friends, but an altercation broke out at a gathering that included alcohol and guns. Police said Larock fired at Brown, then enlisted the help of his father Donald and a friend, Joshua Smith, to dispose of the body.

Larock then fled the area, but authorities, with the help of social media, tracked him down near the Canadian border.

Prosecutors said it was not the first time Donald Larock had tried to cover up his son’s criminal activity. “It is hard to believe that a human being, regardless of their paternal instinct, would go to the extremes that this defendant has throughout his entire life,” Sprague said.

Donald Larock was sentenced after his son to consecutive sentences of 2⅓ to 7 years for hindering prosecution, and 1⅓ to 4 years for tampering with physical evidence.

“Donald Larock enabled and allowed his son to become this murderer, and did nothing to help stop his future criminal conduct,” Sprague said. “He knew the Brown family and he knew Liam, and to not call the police and report this, but to help aid the murderer, is just unconscionable.”

Smith, who gave conflicting accounts of the night Brown was shot, had pleaded guilty earlier and been sentenced to 1⅓ to 4 years.

Family members of Brown said that he had suffered terribly, physically and emotionally, during combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Back home, he was trying to get his life in order, while helping others who were suffering from mental difficulties or addiction. ■