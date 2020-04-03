Late fees waived on Warren Co. property tax payments

Photo by Thom Randall Swan Talks Finances Warr Co Feb 2020 Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan tells Warren County officials about the health of county finances at the February county Board of Supervisors meeting. Last Friday, Swan announced that the 5% late fees on county property tax payments will be temporarily waived. The fees are to be reinstated 30 days after the county Municipal Center re-opens.

QUEENSBURY | Residents of Warren County experiencing financial stress can breathe a little easier this week, as they have been granted a short reprieve on property tax payments, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the restricted access in effect at the county Municipal Center, fees for late property tax payments, currently 5%, have been temporarily waived.

The decision was made by county Treasurer Michael Swan, and it was recently endorsed by the County Board of Supervisors.

On April 15, the treasurer’s office is scheduled to begin taking the current 2020 town and county property tax payments.

Swan said the 5% fee will be waived between April 15 and 30 days after the Treasurer’s office reopens. For instance, if the county Municipal Center reopens on April 22, the fee will be waived until May 22.

“We understand that there are going to be some tough economic times for many families because of this situation,” Swan said. “We want to do what we can to help them get through this.”

Tax payments continue to be accepted by mail, and the County Treasurer’s staff is on-site and processing payments. They can be reached by phone at (518) 761-6735 for information about the amounts owed, or any other details.

The mailing address to use for tax payments is Warren County Treasurer’s Office, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845. ■