Launch lockdown

Photo by Tim Rowland A boat stops for inspection at the Mossy Point boat launch.

TICONDEROGA | Two boat launches in northern Lake George will be locked down after hours beginning Sept. 6 as part of a pilot program to increase protection from aquatic invasive species on the lake, Department of Environmental Conservation Regional Director Bob Stegemann announced last week.

The overnight closure will be maintained through the month of October, and effect the Mossy Point and Rogers Rock launches.

Environmental groups and lakeside towns have been urging the state to close the launches in the evening and early morning hours when boat inspectors are not on duty. Without the protection, the two launches were regarded as weak links in the fight to keep Lake George free of species that can damage the lake’s ecology and make recreation and fishing less appealing to tourists.

The state will see how the lockdown works before deciding what to do in 2020.

“DEC and the Lake George Park Commission are seeking to balance protecting the lake from aquatic invasive species and providing public access for boating,” said Director Stegemann. “The information we gather during the pilot program will inform a more permanent program for next year’s boating season and support the state’s ongoing efforts to protect Lake George from invasive pests.”

Boat launch stewards from the Lake George Park Commission will be present during the hours the boat launches are open to inspect boats, trailers, and equipment for the presence of aquatic invasive species and to educate boaters of the importance of the Clean, Drain, and Dry educational initiative.

Boat launch stewards will open and close the gates at the boat launches as follows: Sept. 6 through Sept. 20, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sept. 21 through Oct. 11, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 12 through Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change. Check the Lake George Park Commission website (lgpc.ny.gov/) for the most current information.

According to the DEC, a callbox is located next to the door of the Lake George Park Commission shed at each of the boat launches. Boaters who do not get off the water until after the gate is closed can use the callbox. Calls will go directly to the DEC Emergency Dispatch. A DEC Dispatcher will provide the caller with instructions for opening the gate.

The callboxes were provided by the Fund for Lake George.