Law Enforcement Weekend in Lake George to feature new public events

× Expand Illustration provided The third annual Law Enforcement Officers Weekend in Lake George, set for Friday June 14 through Sunday June 16, is to feature a variety of new events open to the public.

LAKE GEORGE | This weekend, dozens of police and other law officers will be enjoying camaraderie and relaxation as the third annual Law Enforcement Officers Weekend is held in Lake George Village.

New this year are a variety of events to which the public is invited.

The convention of officers, set for Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, includes fellowship, friendly competitions, cruises and other family-oriented activities, as well as seminars on police-related topics.

This retreat for law enforcement officers is not only intended to provide downtime for police and corrections personnel, but it will also offer respite for five families of police officers — from around the U.S. — who were killed in the line of duty. Additionally, another family of a police officer whose daughter is enduring a rare medical affliction will also be participating. These six families are attending with expenses paid by Law Enforcement Weekend, a non-profit organization, in conjunction with the New York City Chapter of Brotherhood of the Fallen.

Public events for the weekend include a parade of vintage police cars starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday on Beach Road and heading northwest on Canada Street to Shepard Park. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is scheduled to give a speech at the retreat’s opening ceremony at 5 p.m. in the park’s amphitheater. The event is to feature a memorial service for fallen officers, as well as raffles, bounce houses, a food truck and other vendors.

Immediately following will be a concert featuring Kristen Capolino followed by Better Off Led, a Led Zeppelin tribute band. Beer and wine vendors will be on site — and dogs and children are welcome.

On Saturday, the vintage police cars will be on display from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the lawn of the Fort William Henry Resort. The public is also invited to enjoy a wine and bingo event from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday upstairs at King Neptune’s Pub. In this event, participants vie for designer purses, custom jewelry and tactical equipment. This adults-only activity, which features an open wine bar, bears a $20 entry fee.

From 5 pm. to 6 p.m. Saturday, a police-dog demonstration will be presented behind Fort William Henry Hotel.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, a comedy show and “tap takeover” is to be held at King Neptune’s Pub featuring comedians Kevin Downey Jr. and Eric Potts This fundraiser, featuring hors d’oeuvres, raffles and live music, bears a $45 admission charge. The doors open at 6:30 p.m..

The public events also include a “3K Family Color Run” to celebrate Father’s Day, set for 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in which participants walk or jog over a course through explosions of colored-powder, water balloons and slides as well as other obstacles. This course begins at Charles R. Wood Park Festival Commons and proceeds into the adjacent nature park. This activity bears a $35 fee and requires advance registration at leoweekend.com.

The serious side of LEO Weekend includes various seminars for police officers, including strategic responses to incidents involving homemade explosives, suicide awareness and intervention, and a review of emotional issues faced by law officers.

More information can be found at: leoweekend.com.