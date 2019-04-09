Lawmakers decry plan to close state prisons

× Expand Stock photo The state legislature has authorized Gov. Andrew Cuomo to close up to three state prisons this year. Essex County lawmakers are asking the state to refrain from closing its facilities, citing the devastating impact closures could have on the local economy.

MORIAH | Essex County lawmakers are asking that the state allow two correctional facilities here to remain open.

The county Board of Supervisors’ request came a few hours after the state legislature authorized Gov. Andrew Cuomo to close up to three state prisons by Sept. 1.

The board passed a resolution April 1 expressing their opposition to any closures here, and outlining what they characterize as the “devastating economic impact” the closure of any state prison would have in Essex County.

Cuomo has not yet identified which facilities may be chosen for closure.

“I feel confident that if there are closures, they won’t be in Moriah,” Moriah Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava told The Sun last month. “But we have to be vigilant.”

‘DEVASTATING ECONOMIC IMPACT’

For Scozzafava, who has served as a supervisor for more than two decades, the threat of more prison closures hearkens back to 2011, when Moriah Shock had been on the chopping block.

“We went through a possible closure,” he said, “and we studied the economic impact that would have here. It was significant.”

In the resolution passed last week, supervisors argue that Essex County has in the last 50 years experienced a “sharp and extreme loss in industry due to the closure of mills, mines and other heavy and light industry.”

That decline, paired with “stringent conservation laws,” the creation of the Adirondack Park Agency, and the lack of developable land with such a vast swath of landmass being designated as “Forever Wild,” has left the county to rely on local prisons for employment, according to the resolution.

“It must be recognized that these correctional facilities are a substitute for the business and industry which are not permitted to exist within the Adirondack Park and the loss of these prisons will be devastating and catastrophic to an already depressed economic climate in this rural county,” the resolution reads.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) referenced the closure of facilities like Camp Gabriels, Lyon Mountain and Chateaugay Correctional as examples of what happens when prisons are closed in upstate New York.

“They are all still empty,” she told The Sun. “They have no new economic revitalization. Some have been closed for years.

“There’s huge impact on the community. There’s no activity taking place, no people coming and going, no people driving up there for visitation and stopping for coffee or buying gas. It’s really just very difficult.”

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) — who alongside Little and Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) has repeatedly opposed the closure of any North Country prisons — said that not only would the prison closure have a big impact on any upstate community’s economy, but it could affect safety within remaining facilities.

“Inmate on officer and inmate on inmate assaults have been steadily increasing in recent years and increasing the inmate to officer ratio will only make this problem worse,” Stec told The Sun. “I’m concerned about safety in our prisons.”

PRISONS ‘NOT A JOBS PROGRAM’

Since Gov. Cuomo was elected more than eight years ago, he’s presided over the closure of 24 prisons and juvenile detention centers.

Cuomo has repeatedly said that “prisons are not a jobs program,” and hailed the closing of prisons as the right-sizing of the state’s corrections system as the prison population here continues to decline.

“In my first State of the State address eight years ago, I said prisons are not a jobs program,” Cuomo said in a statement earlier this year, when announcing his proposal to shutter three more state prisons. “Since then, I am proud to have closed more prisons than any governor in history and at the same time proved that New York can remain the safest large state in the nation. But we must do more.

“These new closures are another step toward reversing the era of mass incarceration and recognizing that there are more effective alternatives to lengthy imprisonment.”

Stec took issue with that assessment, and pushed back against the governor’s comments.

“Leading the nation in high taxes and business costs is no jobs program either,” Stec said.

Little said that prisons are a jobs program — at least in the North Country.

“There are many corrections officers that work in these facilities. There are educators and medical workers,” she said. “These are North Country jobs. There are families that have worked in corrections for several generations.”

Scozzafava said that he agreed prisons aren’t a jobs program.

“They’re not,” he said.

Scozzafava noted that he believes the Moriah Shock facility is a “great program,” and saves taxpayers money by helping to cut down on the recidivism rate.

“In the same respect, Mario Cuomo was governor when these prisons were built,” he added.

“It’s easy to say that (they’re not a jobs program) when you’re not a part of that community.”

TIMELINE

The amended budget bill passed March 31, which gave the governor authorization to close up to three prisons, directs the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to first evaluate the operations at each facility to expedite their closures.

The bill also requires the governor to alert the Assembly speaker and Senate majority leader at least 90 days prior to closing any facility.

The proposed closures could eliminate up to 1,200 beds and result in an annual savings of at least $35 million, according to the governor’s office.

“I just cannot see the need to close any (state prisons) in the North Country,” Little said. “And I’m hoping they don’t.”