Lawmakers pass tough limousine safety bills

ALBANY | A week into the new session, state lawmakers reached a deal with Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) aimed at preventing limousine crashes like the one that killed 20 people, including some who had ties to the North Country, in Schoharie County in October 2018.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh), announced that he helped pass several bills with unanimous support. One of the bills requires the installation of approved seatbelts in limos operating in the state.

“It’s been over a year since the horrific crash that caused unimaginable pain and forever scarred our region,” Jones said in a public statement. “It’s truly crushing. Careless oversight and lax regulations caused the death of 20 people.”

The legislation is part of a limousine safety package designed to make sure that does not happen again. The agreement between Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, all Democrats, also includes immobilization of defective limousines; increased penalties for illegal u-turns; GPS requirements; customer service resource requirements; regular validation of vehicle and driver safety information; and drug and alcohol testing.

“These comprehensive reforms will give authorities much-needed new powers to get dangerous vehicles off the road, weed out bad actors and put into place common sense safety standards that will increase public safety in every corner of New York,” Cuomo said.

“While we can never bring back the lives lost, legislation like this can help prevent future tragedies from occurring and ensure no community has to suffer a heartbreaking loss,” added Jones.

The assemblyman also noted that people use limousines for a variety of occasions, including weddings and graduations, and he said it is imperative companies uphold high safety standards to help prevent another tragedy. ■