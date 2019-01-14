Lawmakers ready for new session

× Expand Photo provided State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) is administered the oath of office by Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals Janet DiFiore in the New York State Senate Chamber on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

PLATTSBURGH | The North Country’s delegation to the state legislature is primed to get back to work.

Lawmakers reconvened in Albany last week to a state government firmly in Democratic control for the first time in a decade.

As compared to 2009-2010, the last time Democrats controlled the governorship, state Senate and Assembly, the party has a much larger Senate majority, said SUNY Plattsburgh Political Science Professor Dr. Harvey Schantz.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who won a third term in November, will formally deliver his budget address on Tuesday.

Albany Democrats now have a rare opportunity to enact their progressive social agenda, Schantz said.

“There will be Democratic Party squabbles over spending, however, including the NY Health Act, a single-payer program, and levels of school funding because Gov. Cuomo is a progressive on social issues, but somewhat moderate on fiscal matters,” said Schantz.

In recent days, the governor has released several proposals, including raising the age to purchase tobacco products to 21 from 18 and a bottle bill expansion and a plastic bag ban.

He previously outlined the agenda for his first 100 days in December.

And in the wake of a potential rightward shift of the U.S. Supreme Court, the governor also pledged to pass the Reproductive Health Act, which would expand the state’s abortion laws, within the first 30 days of the legislative session.

“A woman’s right to make her own decisions regarding her personal health is a fundamental right, yet Washington, with its extreme conservative agenda, continues to threaten the freedoms for which women have fought for decades to attain,” said Cuomo in a statement.

Lawmakers are also weighing bills designed to make it easier to vote, long a priority for Democrats and progressives.

CHALLENGING YEAR

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) fretted upstate would lose clout as a result of a more progressive state legislature.

“I think we’re going to have a challenging year in Albany,” Stec told the Essex County Board of Supervisors last week.

But Stec, who represents Essex and Warren counties, as well as portions of Saratoga and Washington, says he remains optimistic that lawmakers can find common ground.

“I hope to continue to fight for our fair share of school aid funding to ensure our children have a bright future,” Stec said in a statement.

Lawmakers must continue to address infrastructure issues, including funding for broadband infrastructure and cell service, he said.

Stec also pointed at funding for environmental programming and EMS coverage issues as priorities.

And he continued to sound the alarm bells over the Empire State’s dubious designation as one of the highest-taxed states in the country.

“The high tax, high regulation and hostile business climate is having a real impact,” Stec said. “The evidence that this is a problem is clear, people are voting with their feet and exiting the state in record numbers. We need to continue to fight to reduce property taxes, cut wasteful spending and reduce red tape and regulations that are driving away our small businesses.”

JONES TOUTS HIGHLIGHTS

State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) was sworn in for a second term to represent the 115th District, which includes Clinton and Franklin counties, as well as a portion of St. Lawrence County.

“I’ll always fight to make life better for our hardworking families and bring new opportunities to the region so more folks can stay and thrive here,” Jones said in a statement.

Jones said he looks forward to prioritizing veterans issues, including furthering efforts to secure funding for the Battlefield Memorial Gateway, a proposed War of 1812 memorial at the former U.S. Air Force Base in Plattsburgh.

The second-term lawmaker also touted his record of “investing in education and workforce development funding” to help create local, good-paying jobs.

Highlights of the previous session include securing $150,000 for the North Country Chamber of Commerce to help spur economic growth by fostering the New York-Quebec corridor initiatives, he said.

The lawmaker also secured a 3.5 percent increase in aid for local schools in the 2018-19 state budget and provided $20,000 for the Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County Coalition to expand local opioid addiction prevention services.

State Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) was also sworn in for a ninth term.

The lawmaker will serve as the ranking member on the Education Committee, as well as on the Rules, Finance, Health, Environmental Conservation, Housing Committees, New York City Education and Women’s Health Committees.