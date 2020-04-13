Layoff of 337 Glens Falls Hospital employees announced

× Expand Photo provided Glens Falls Hospital Glens Falls Hospital has announced it is laying off 337 employees not directly related to ‘essential patient care,’ according to a statement released the morning of April 13. The furlough was attributed to the reduction of revenue caused by the state’s executive order to suspend elective surgeries and procedures.

GLENS FALLS | A total of 337 employees of Glens Falls Hospital has been temporarily furloughed and its executives have taken a voluntary pay cut, hospital spokesman Ray Agnew announced April 13 in a prepared statement.

The email cites the state’s executive order to suspend elective surgeries and procedures as cutting into the hospital’s revenue, triggering the furloughs.

“While these decisions were completely necessary, they have significantly impacted the financial standing and operations of all New York hospitals and clinics,” the press release said.

The announcement noted that those employees laid off were not directly related to essential patient care, particularly those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital will pay not only its share of each furloughed employee’s existing health insurance costs during the layoff but also the premiums that the employees routinely shouldered, according to the email.

The statement also said the hospital administration “intends to preserve” each furloughed employee’s job position, and seeks to reinstate the laid-off personnel when circumstances permit.

“Employees will be brought back as soon as possible, dependent on the course of the pandemic and when normal operations can be restarted,” the statement reads, adding that furloughing personnel was “a difficult decision.”

In recent months, the hospital had about 2,500 employees — so the furlough involves about 35% of its staff.

Glens Falls Hospital President and CEO Dianne Shugrue was quoted in Monday’s announcement.

“We deeply value the contributions of all team members and making changes to our teams’ employment status is never easy,” she said. “Like other hospitals and clinics in the region and across the country, we have made this decision so that we can focus resources on essential clinical services and ensure we’re positioned to continue caring for members of the community who are affected by COVID-19.”