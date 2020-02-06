Leaders share vision for 2020 and beyond

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel State-of-County-City-Town_1 Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry talks about the importance of providing services that are essential for families as well as services they want.

PLATTSBURGH | Optimism, the future and working together were the three main themes at the fourth annual State of the County, City and Town put on by the North Country Chamber of Commerce at the Butcher Block Restaurant.

The event gives local leaders a chance to talk to the business community about what has been accomplished in the past year while also looking forward to what is ahead for 2020.

Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3) was the first to address the crowd.

“I am pleased to tell you that the county remains strong, and we are optimistic about the future,” he said.

Henry pointed to legislature’s success in making the region more attractive for families and businesses by keeping taxes low. He told the crowd this year’s budget resulted in the lowest tax rate in a decade and the tax levy is under the property tax cap for the 8th straight year.

But Henry also noted challenges, including the Medicaid program that he said could cause the county to lose about $1 million in funding, and making sure that with low unemployment, there are educated and trained workers who can take jobs when they do open up.

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, a Democrat, also focused on lowering taxes, saying he wants to get the tax levy in the single digits.

Mayor Read highlighted the city’s investment in infrastructure and told the audience to prepare for a lot of construction work in 2020, “We expect to see a lot of shovels in the ground this year.”

The mayor noted this will be a big year for the Downtown Redevelopment Initiative, which came from $10 million in funding awarded to the city by the state. He said that money is leading to 25 million dollars in additional funding from private investments in the next 10 years.

Read called for continued fiscal discipline. But he also wants to see more work done to attract more people to the waterfront.

“We are the Lake City, and we need to find ways to get people to live, play and even work along the lake.”

Living, working and playing in a surrounding area was also touched on by Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

He said Route 3 is our gateway, speaking about the effort to bring Kohl’s to the Champlain Centre and getting Runnings to open in the old K-Mart space. Cashman noted the town had more than 380,000 square feet of new business, issued 479 building permits and brought in more than $43 million in value to the local economy.

“That is a banner year,” Cashman stated. “That is your work, and we thank you so much for investing in that.”

Photo by Brian Happel State-of-County-City-Town North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas greets guests at the annual State of the County, City and Town.

A project that got a round of applause from the crowd was the plan to add a traffic light to the intersection of Ampersand Drive and Rugar Street.

Cashman also declared 2020 as the “year of the volunteer firefighter,” asking local businesses to step forward and find a way to celebrate the men and women who “go running into the fire when we are running away from it.”

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas summed up why there is reason to be optimistic in the region: “When push comes to shove, everybody does come together and they get behind everything on the right track, the right growth, the right trajectory. It’s showing in the numbers, and it’s showing because of our local governments and our local leaders.” ■