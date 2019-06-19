Leaders, Warrensburg board mull property cleanup initiatives

×

WARRENSBURG | The appearance of neighborhoods across Warren County — and a riverside area in Warrensburg — are likely to improve in the future, according to actions undertaken recently by town and county leaders.

Proposed countywide legislation to combat the problem of “zombie” properties was being drafted this week, while Warrensburg reached a solution on one such problem plot due to a generous gesture.

A pending change in county regulations would require people and corporations buying properties at the county’s annual tax auctions to bring them up to mandated standards within a set period of time, or face having the real estate revert to county ownership.

A draft of this proposed change in rules governing tax sales is to come before the county Environmental Concerns Committee meeting set for June 28. County Administrator Ryan Moore said Monday that the regulations were being revised by the county attorney after suggestions were raised at the committee’s May 30 meeting.

The movement to enact legislation to prevent speculators from buying up dilapidated properties and let them sit without upgrades was spearheaded late last year by Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Garaghty at the suggestion of Warrensburg Code Enforcement Officer Jim Hull.

In Warrensburg, one of these “zombie” properties — a plot of land at 47 River St. hosting a home substantially damaged by fire — is to be cleaned up without such legislative action.

The home’s owner, Tyler Kirchhoff, has committed to donating the property — which he acquired at a county tax auction — to the town government.

Geraghty said Kirchhoff’s donation was generous, and would enhance the Veterans Park neighborhood.

He added that the town would be demolishing the structure and cleaning up the property, and it would likely be sold at some point in the future.

The topic of sprucing up neglected or unkempt properties was discussed at Warrensburg’s June 12 town board meeting. A citizen suggested that a “free dump day” be held to prompt residents to tidy up their yards and porches. Geraghty responded that such an event was conducted several years ago, and more than nine tons of refuse was collected at taxpayers’ expense. He also cited a situation where one homeowner was provided help in a substantial cleanup effort — but a year or so later, excess junk again cluttered the citizen’s yard.

SOON, TRASH TO BE WEIGHED AT TOWN DUMP

In other business conducted at the meeting, it was noted that the town accepted a bid for $41,653 to provide two new scales for the landfill — one for trucks to have their payload of refuse weighed, and another for weighing garbage bags of trash. The three bids received ranged up to $71,500.

After the two scales are installed within the next several months, the town will be charging for trash disposal by the pound — with some exceptions — rather than by the bag or truckload.

Geraghty said the pending new system was a fairer way to levy charges, because the town pays for disposing of trash that’s collected at the transfer station according to its weight.

WBG. EYES DEVELOPING NEW WATER WELL

In other business conducted at the June 12 meeting, Geraghty announced that the town board is seeking to establish a new water well for the municipal water system, and the preferred site is adjacent to the Echo Lake town beach parking area.

Geraghty said that because the town’s other four wells are located on Horicon Avenue at the northeast side of town, a water main break or another incident that would require shutting a valve in the water main would cut off water service to most all the developed area.

But establishing a well at Echo Lake would enable water service to continue without interruption to most of the residents of the hamlet — as well as improving water quality, Geraghty said. A bid opening for a contract to drill a test well at the preferred site occurred June 17, and the work is expected to occur soon.

“Hydrology data leads us to believe that a good source of water exists there,” Geraghty said of the proposed well site adjacent to Echo Lake. “We’re always looking for high quality sources of water, and we believe there’s a good aquifer at the Echo Lake site.”