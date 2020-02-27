Learning Center goes non-profit to enhance programs

× Expand Photo provided. Small Tales Ribbon Cutting Small Tales Learning Center teacher Jan Higgins instructs children in the techniques of creating ‘apple stamp’ art during a recent class session. Small Tales introduces children to a variety of creative activities as well as educational pursuits — including developing literacy. Higgins is well-known in Warrensburg; for decades, she owned and operated Hobby Horse Playschool, which developed positive character traits as well as scholastic skills of many hundreds of local youngsters.

WARRENSBURG | The leading daycare center in the region is converting to a not-for-profit entity, and the change is expected to boost its range of services and programs while enhancing its affordability.

Small Tales Early Learning Center & Daycare, a full-service operation which is now providing attentive care and stimulating educational programs for 90 children — has incorporated as a non-profit and is partnering with the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area for several of its administrative functions.

In its recent incorporation as a not-for-profit enterprise, a board of directors was formed — and Linda Baker Marcella, former town board member, was named president of the board.

The center, which presently is hosting children from six weeks to 12 years old, offers services far beyond day care. Small Tales provides a range of educational experiences with a focus on boosting literacy. School age children, for example, are engaged in various activities including receiving guidance with homework.

Each member of the staff — teachers and caregivers — are experienced and certified, Marcella said.

“The staff and board are committed to continuing safe and nurturing day care for the children of our region for years to come,” she said.

Marcella added that the center’s operation has been financially subsidized by founder Ash Anand and his corporation The Lotus Group since the center was established in 2015.

“Becoming a not-for-profit is the next step in the center’s growth and sustainability,” she said.

Small Tales Daycare & Learning Center is the only state-approved and licensed operation of its kind between Queensbury and Plattsburgh.

As a not-for-for-profit operation, the group will be able to access funding from governmental entities, private foundations and individual donations — to assure its future and keep up the high quality care and rich educational experiences the center now provides, Marcella said.

She added that partnerships to be pursued with area businesses and community organizations will help the region’s families — as well as boost workforce availability in Warren County.

The board of directors includes Brian Bearor, chief executive officer of the Glens Falls YMCA — which established the YMCA Adirondack Center in Brant Lake, and the Chester Wellness Center in Chestertown. Both of these entities have collaborated with area community organizations and become quite successful.

Joining Bearor and Marcella on the Small Tales board of directors are Lee West, Chief Operations Officer of Small Tales; Warrensburg Central Elementary teacher Christian Bruce; and Glens Falls National Bank branch manager Amanda Elms.

Small Tales’ collaboration with Glens Falls YMCA has already included assistance in marketing, event planning, fund raising and grant writing efforts, as well as recruiting and qualifying volunteers, Marcella said.

She said the new not-for-profit status of Small Tales will enhance the experience at the center.

“People who work at Small Tales are not only certified and highly qualified, but they really enjoy working there,” she said. “They love the kids — Small Tales doesn’t just provide day care, it’s a learning center where every moment is made the most of.”

Ash Anand said that the not-for-profit status can allow his enterprise to expand its scope of services, which will provide vital benefits to area families and community life.

“Our goal is to advance to the next level of service — to not only educate and provide care for children, but to offer adult day care in the future,” he said.

Those people interested in volunteering, donating, or partnering with Small Tales Learning Center, may contact the organization at (518) 623-0444 or info@smalltaleselc.org. ■