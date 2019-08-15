Leave No Trace ‘Hot Spot’ in High Peaks

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics and Subaru Traveling Trainer teams are partnering with ADK (Adirondack Mountain Club), the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and other regional organizations to host community programs and education activities from Aug. 7-14.

Focusing on the heavily visited eastern High Peaks Wilderness, including the Van Hoevenberg trailhead located at the Adirondak Loj and Heart Lake Program Center, the Hot Spot program seeks to address the challenges associated with high concentrations of visitors to the region, including damage to alpine plants, trail erosion, human waste and negative human/wildlife interactions.

The program is designed to support locations that experience high levels of recreational use and impacts. As a major part of the Leave No Trace In Every Park initiative, it seeks to raise community awareness about recreational use issues in these areas, while also presenting solutions and preventive measures. ADK nominated the eastern High Peaks wilderness as a designated Hot Spot for 2019, which was selected as one of 19 finalists, out of a pool of more than 100 applicant locations.

During the eight-day-long program, there will be opportunities to speak with ADK volunteers at trailheads about Leave No Trace specific information, to participate in workshops about Leave No Trace practices, and to engage with other programs that will educate visitors about how they can help preserve the eastern High Peaks wilderness going forward. The list of workshops and events include:

Daily Events

Leave No Trace Information Tables: 9 a.m.-5 p.m, High Peaks Information Center (Lake Placid).

Leave No Trace Public Hike to Mount Jo: 9 a.m, Adirondak Loj Information Kiosk.

Heart Lake Nature Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m, Heart Lake Program Center.

One-Time Events

Community Service Day: Aug. 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m, Mount Van Hoevenberg Sports Complex.

Live Q & A with Traveling Trainers: Aug. 8, 7-9 p.m, Adirondack Backcountry Hikers Facebook Group.

Social Media Rendezvous: Aug. 9, 3-9 p.m, ADK Education Yurt Village.

What Would Bigfoot Do?: Aug. 10, 8 p.m., Adirondak Loj amphitheater.

Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop: Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m, ADK Education Yurt Village.

Leave No Trace Backyard Session: Aug.13, 5-9 p.m, Lake Placid Pub and Brewery.

For details about each event and to register, go to ADK.org or contact 518-523-3441. For details about Leave No Trace and the Hot Spot program, visit www.LNT.org or contact Seth Jones at seth@adk.org.