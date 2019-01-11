LED streetlights to save village cash, trim its carbon footprint

LAKE GEORGE | The streets of Lake George may be bathed in a new glow — a hue that may save taxpayers cash — if a proposal before the village board materializes.

Utility provider National Grid has proposed converting its streetlights in the village, now illuminated with mercury and sodium vapor lamps, to LED fixtures.

The conversion of 400 lamps is to cost $61,000, but National Grid has offered a $15,000 incentive to the village to make the changeover.

Village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington told village board members Dec. 17 that the conversion would pay for itself in 3.7 years, and would save taxpayers cash from then on.

According to Harrington’s figures, savings would be $12,432 per year minimum in the future while also reducing the village’s carbon footprint.

Harrington said the LED illumination was less susceptible to outages and required less maintenance.

Board members suggested additional reduction in electric utility costs, disconnecting the tall, decades-old cobra street lights along Route 9 that have been joined in the last 18 months by historic-looking streetlights that were installed in the Lake George Gateway Corridor project.

Harrington explained that although the cobra lights and 1910-style streetlights replicate each other’s function, the state Department of Transportation won’t allow the removal of the cobra lights because of safety concerns.

This dual illumination of Route 9 south of downtown Lake George has been criticized by town and village officials as well as local citizens.

A town board member complained months ago that the row of lights along Route 9 can be seen from miles away, and creates an unnecessary glow that lights up the night sky.

Harrington cautioned that the $15,000 incentive may be expiring, and it would be prudent to take action immediately on the offer.

The board then authorized him to obtain a proposal from National Grid and pursue the matter.

In other business, Mayor Robert Blais announced that Adirondack Trust Co. has pledged sponsorship for a Thursday-night fireworks show in July, the first such sponsor to step forward since funding for the weekly aerial displays were eliminated from the budget this fall.

Sponsorship includes a lighted banner and a vendor booth on the night of the fireworks show in Shepard Park and mention on the village website. Blais said he appreciated the efforts of Bill Dow of the Lake George Steamboat Co. in negotiating the donation of $6,500 — the cost of a fireworks display.

Blais has repeatedly expressed his dismay about how local businesses have not volunteered to sponsor the fireworks shows, although they bring tens of thousands of people to the village.

Village board members also discussed upgrading the village’s outdated “pay and display” parking pay-stations and replacing hundreds of old parking meters, because they don’t take credit cards. Board members noted that municipalities nationwide are installing such credit card-enabled pay stations as a convenience to visitors.

Village officials have expressed dismay over how visitors don’t tend to carry a handful of quarters with them to feed the meters or pay stations, and store clerks are besieged with requests to make change. Many of them refuse to, angering visitors.

After a village official said the card-enabled pay-stations require an individual phone line for each kiosk — a costly prospect, village board member Ray Perry said the new ones used wi-fi for charge approval.

Perry is to look into village-wide wi-fi, not only for the pay stations, but for the convenience of visitors staying digitally connected during their stay in Lake George.