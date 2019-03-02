Leggett to seek second four-year term as Chester super

CHESTER | Following his first-ever stint in politics as town of Chester supervisor, Craig Leggett announced Feb. 10 that he is seeking re-election to a second four-year term.

Photo provided Craig Leggett

Leggett said he is running because he’d like to finish up some projects initiated in his first term — and to continue achieving progress toward goals that his constituents would like to see accomplished.

“I’d like to continue what we started in our economic development initiative, achieve a zoning ordinance review and rewrite, improve our town government’s internal efficiencies, as well as seek out grant opportunities to complete projects that need to be accomplished,” he said.

“I’m aiming to add to local commerce, boosting the community’s livelihood,” Leggett continued. “I’d also like to help other area organizations leverage what they accomplish on behalf of our community.”

These groups include the Chestertown Fire Company, the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance, the North Warren Chamber of Commerce, the Helpers’ Fund and the area lake associations, he said.

Leggett also said that a top priority of his, if re-elected, is to enhance the government’s responsiveness to local residents.

“I’d like to continue our efforts to make government more user-friendly,” he said.

Leggett noted that throughout his tenure, he and his board have kept town budgets under the state tax cap.

“We’ve taken care of our town’s immediate needs, invested in the future, and put money in the bank for a rainy day,” he said.

Leggett, an independent candidate, is a town of Chester native — his local roots go back six generations.

For 28 years, he was a consultant in holistic ranching and farming, including stints in Colorado and Kenya — where he consulted for community-based wildlife conservancies. He moved back to Chester in 2013, and has since been active in local organizations including Chestertown Rotary, as well as most of the community groups mentioned above.

The holistic theme of his prior work is reflected in his stated approach toward governance.

“I see the role of supervisor as one who listens to and works with others in the community in order to build strength and resilience throughout the social, economic and environmental network that sustains us,” he said.