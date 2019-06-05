Legion veterans to re-dedicate Memorial Highway

× 1 of 3 Expand Views span in all directions from the top of Whiteface Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway, which was built to honor military veterans. On Sunday, the highway will be re-dedicated in ceremony by the Essex County American Legion. × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

WILMINGTON | Essex County American Legion posts will officially re-dedicate the Whiteface Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway on Sunday.

The ceremony at 2 p.m. takes place near the summit beside the castle at the top of the highway.

“It is open to the public and admission is free to those attending the ceremony,” said Newman Tryon, adjutant for the Essex County legion.

“In case of bad weather at the top, the ceremony will take place near the entrance gate at the base of the mountain.”

One of the region’s most popular tourist attractions, the highway was built to honor veterans, initially, of the Great War and provides roadway access to a series of overlooks from New York’s fifth tallest peak.

“This is a tribute from the citizens of the state of New York which would be appreciated by those fallen comrades of ours who served their state and their nation so well. It is fitting that we should dedicate it in their names. It will stand as a tribute to them through all the centuries to come,” President Franklin D. Roosevelt said in his address in September 1935.

An elevator at the parking area can also lift people, with wheelchairs or not, to the summit peak. The 4,867-foot perch has a view encompassing the Adirondacks and Lake Champlain.

The glass-walled elevator has officially reopened with renovations and repairs completed. The 400-foot tunnel walkway to the elevator has a new copper ceiling and modern lighting features.

The tunnel and elevator system help bring veterans and all people living with disabilities to the mountain top.