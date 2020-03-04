Legislation discussed at forum, chamber facilitates

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz 2020 Legislative Breakfast The North Country Chamber of Commerce's recent legislative forum prompted discussion among lawmakers and event attendees about regional priorities.

PLATTSBURGH | A full house of 200+ combined area business and non-profit professionals, government officials and education administrators from throughout Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties filled Butcher Block’s Adirondack Room recently during the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Annual Legislative Breakfast. Regional lawmakers offered updates and input on current opportunities and challenges facing the widespread North Country.

State budget’s local impact

Along with Sen. Betty Little (R), who retires at the end of this year, Assemblyman Billy Jones (D) and Assemblyman Dan Stec (R, C, I) presented remarks surrounding the $176 billion New York state budget.

Referring to this season as “March madness”, Jones emphasized his desire to stick within the confines of the budget as much as possible during the next month’s proceedings, which he thinks could help prevent potentially unfavorable legislation impacting the North Country as a result of downstate priorities—especially concerning medicaid spending and bail reform.

Stec reinforced Jones’ concerns, saying the state budget should be, first and foremost, a financial document.

“In New York State we have this awful, awful history of including things that have nothing to do with revenues and expenses in what is a $176 billion budget,” he said. “[...] we put things in the budget that would never pass on their own two legs, ‘cause they’re using the leverage of the spending plan to get controversial items through.”

Business confidence remains high in 2020

At place settings, guests received flyers summarizing the recently announced Business Confidence Index from the chamber’s Annual Issues Survey of participating area businesses, reporting 96% confidence for 2020—a total unchanged from that reported in 2019.

Based on this survey, North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas said the regional business community’s four priorities for the year include: closing the state budget gap without raising taxes; state action to close cell phone service gaps in rural regions, particularly the Adirondacks; support for workforce development training and avoiding additional mandates on employers.

Constituents voiced opinions, asked questions

At the end of the event, constituents had the opportunity to voice questions. Topics further elaborated on between the audience and lawmakers surrounded cell phone coverage gaps, insurance premiums and support for area small businesses and agriculture. ■