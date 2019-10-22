Legislature comments after Conroy arrests

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy of Area Four was arrested twice in September for alleged disorderly conduct and trespassing.

During both arrests, police said Conroy behaved erratically and resisted police.

The first time, Conroy was brought to CVPH for three weeks, after which he said online that he had a midlife crisis. He then announced he was running for the legislature seat. However, a couple of weeks later, he was arrested again at Bombardier. Conroy also posted several videos on Facebook of the night he was arrested for a second time.

As a result, the Clinton County Legislature distributed a news release regarding Conroy:

“The actions of legislator Simon Conroy have been prominently covered in the news outlets in recent weeks. As individual members of the Clinton County Legislature have received several inquiries from concerned citizens as to Mr. Conroy’s status with the county, it is appropriate for the Clinton County Legislature to provide a public statement on the matter. Simon Conroy is a public officer and duly elected official selected by the citizens of Clinton County Legislative Area Four. As such, the county legislature does not have the legal ability to simply remove him, or any other legislator for that matter, from their elected position unless certain statutory provisions are met. We wish nothing but the best for Mr. Conroy and sincerely hope he receives the help he needs and deserves.”