Lewis Town Council considers request for ‘Mount Inez’

LEWIS | On Sept. 10, the Lewis Town Council will consider filing an official request to rename Mount Discovery as Mount Inez.

The small, pointed peak reaches some 1,552 feet above Lewis. The stoney summit was the pinnacle owned by John Milholland as part of his 1,000-acre farm in Lewis a century ago.

After his daughter Inez Milholland Boissevain died at age 30 in 1916, he did name the mountain after her.

But this monumental tribute to his famed daughter, an attorney and suffragist, was not codified at the federal level.

Still, Inez Milholland Boissevain became a national icon for causes of social justice and women’s equality.

The historic “unfinished” business was brought to the town by Lewis resident Nancy Duff Campbell, who has reached out for local support to complete the official process.

Campbell looks to finish Milholland’s task by 2020, the centennial of women’s voting rights in America.

“I’ve done much research on the history,” Campbell told the Sun as she prepared to meet with Lewis Town Historian Jean White Dickerson.

“There is some confusion about what took place after John Milholland changed the name. The town did agree with him, but it was not officially renamed through the U.S. Department of the Interior.”

It is not clear what application process was in place at that time, Dickerson said.

But a formal request now requires a form submitted to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN), a federal agency created in 1890 that works in conjunction with the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The New York State Committee on Geographic Names also requires notification.

Campbell found citation where BGN mentions Mt. Inez as a variant of the place named Mt. Discovery.

The reference exists in data compiled on 23 Jan., 1980.

“I’m not sure if any formal application was made in 1916 or 1917,” Campbell said of John Milholland’s tribute to his daughter.

“But because the BGN recognizes that the town did this, we’d like to make it official.”

The mountain is part of Bunting family land holdings in Lewis today, and Campbell has obtained written consent from the family to formally affect the change: “As the landowner, we support this.”

In addition to town approval, input from residents would be gathered in a 30-day public comment period if the Town Council approves the measure.

Campbell has sought and found support from state and federal officials.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has offered to write a letter of support.

Gillibrand also offered a to submit a bill to Congress to achieve the goal.

NY21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has offered her letter of support, Campbell said.

And state Sen. Betty Little has also offered to champion the effort.

“Senator Little is Essex County’s representative on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York Women’s Suffrage Commission board, helping coordinate celebrations for suffrage history in 2020,” Campbell said.

Campbell made an initial presentation of Mt. Inez history to the Lewis Town Council in August. Context for the effort is drawn from Milholland records and early news reports. Official town records from the era no longer exist, however, due to loss by fire and flood.

“I would characterize the response to this effort as enthusiastic,” Campbell said. “It’s been tremendously exciting.”

The Lewis Town Council will discuss seeking approval to formally name Mount Inez at their Sept. 10. The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall.

EARLY PRESS ON A NAME CHANGE

In the Elizabethtown Post, Dec. 7, 1916, much of the front page recounts the funeral procession and burial of Inez Milholland Boissevain with full text of remarks and prayers given that day.

A brief paragraph with the story introduces a new name for Mount Discovery: Mount Inez.

It said: “Inez Milholland-Boissevain will have a monument made by the hand of man but she has one already fashioned by God in Nature and in changing the name “Discovery” -- which means little to this generation whatever significance it ever possessed -- to ‘Mount Inez,’ something has been done in the right direction that we believe all our people will approve and unanimously carry out.”

Written references and press for a name change repeated periodically in the century since John Milholland renamed the overlook on his lands.

In the Valley News, 12 Sept., 1984, an opinion piece initialed R.F.H, who was likely Rob Hall, a writer and typesetter for the Valley News, who later went on to own several newspapers in the Lake George region, according to historian Margaret Bartley.

Hall poses the quest again: “Today, with the growing recognition of women’s role in all facets of life, it is appropriate to remember Inez Milholland. If some one can tell us who is in charge of naming mountains in New York State (are you listening, governor??) we suggest that the word go out that this mountain on the Elizabethtown-Lewis line shall now and forever be known as Mount Inez.”