LG board mulls shifting sewer costs from taxpayers to users

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Sean Doty, an executive with Chazen Companies, explains the design of Lake George Village’s proposed wastewater treatment plant to Lake George municipal officials last fall. On Feb. 11, as village board members heard about how the new plant’s construction and operating costs may be a heavy burden on taxpayers, they discussed a change in how sewer collection and treatment expenses are allocated among village residents — shifting most of the cost from property taxes to user fees — which some people believe is more fair.

LAKE GEORGE | When village board members heard recently how the new sewer plant might cost as much as $23 million — burdening taxpayers for decades with an annual expense of $427,000 — they discussed shifting most of the sewer plant’s expenses from property taxes to user fees.

Under the proposal raised by village trustee John Root, property owners would pay a base rate, plus a user fee reflecting the estimated amount of sewage their home or business produced — rather than having all capital and operating costs paid out of the general budget.

Root said Feb. 11 that such a change would mean a fairer way to allocate the expense — so those people and businesses that generate more sewage would be paying their full share, and individuals living alone in homes with high assessments wouldn’t be subsidizing the people and enterprises that produce a lot of sewage.

Now, the cost of the village’s sewage transmission and treatment is allocated among property owners according to their property value. People who own vacant lots and don’t generate wastewater pay the capital and operational expenses of sewage disposal.

“These costs should be paid by consumers rather than property owners,” Root said.

The board discussed setting a base rate that would be paid by all property owners — because municipal sewage service increases one’s property value. This base rate would be supplemented by a user fee based on either water usage, or “units” determined by the number of bathrooms and fixtures in each home or business.

Village Mayor Robert Blais said that by establishing sewer rates, there would be a dramatic shift in costs — with various businesses seeing a large increase in their rates, particularly hotels, motels, restaurants and laundromats. Homeowners would also experience changes, both up and down, in their combined bills, he said.

“I question the timing of this, while we’re going through a period of developing the treatment plant — and we don’t yet know the construction or operational costs,” he said.

Village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington predicted that the operating costs of the new plant were likely to be considerably higher than the costs associated with the existing plant.

“There’s a lot more pumping, so there will be a lot more energy use at the new treatment plant,” he said, estimating operational costs of $1.6 million annually.

Churches, which are exempt from property taxes, would face a new expense — likely to be substantial — with a changeover to sewer user fees, Blais said.

“You’ll be getting a lot of push-back from churches,” he said.

However, Blais said that he did support hiring an engineering firm next year to determine how sewer rates might be structured.

In other business, dates were set for the village’s annual organizational meeting Monday, April 1, followed by their regular monthly meeting Monday, April 15.