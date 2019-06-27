LG village leaders commit to sewer plant construction

× Lake George Village trustees Joe Mastrodomenico (left foreground) and Ray Perry (left rear) test out tablet devices that will be receiving and displaying municipal documents vital to the five trustees’ decision-making. This switchover for the Lake George Village Board is intended to save printing out hundreds of pages of information per week — and to provide the village leaders better access to the material. At their most recent village meeting, the village trustees reviewed documents pertaining to their pending sewer plant construction — and they voted to go ahead with the $24 million project, while expressing dismay over the substantial burden on taxpayers that would extend for 30 years.

LAKE GEORGE | Despite their qualms about the potential impact on local taxpayers, Lake George Village trustees committed this week to the construction of the new $24 million sewage treatment plant that has been years in development.

On June 24, the village board voted to authorize village Mayor Robert Blais to sign contracts with the contractors who recently bid on the various aspects of the construction.

The decision, however, was made by the very minimum number of votes required for the village board to pass the landmark measure.

Trustees John Earl and John Root as well as Blais voted in favor of the resolution introduced at the special meeting, and Joe Mastrodomenico voted against the measure. Trustee Ray Perry was absent from the 8 a.m. meeting.

Following the meeting, Blais offered his thoughts about the vote to move ahead with the project, despite its cost prompting — without more grant funding — a 67 percent tax increase in Lake George Village and a 150 percent or so increase in fees for residents of the Caldwell Sewer District outside the village.

“We continue to keep the taxpayers in mind,” Blais said. “I do believe we will get additional funding from the state.”

He said that the staff at Chazen Companies engineering firm had thoroughly checked into the qualifications and reputation of the contractors that were the successful bidders for the work and found them “highly qualified,” as they had all worked previously to construct other wastewater treatment plants.

ADDITIONAL GRANT FUNDING NEEDED

Blais said that although the project still required $9 million in additional grant funding to keep future village and town tax increases at a reasonable level, the decision to move forward was necessary.

“We are approving contracts to stay in-line with our consent order from DEC, and we would hope that construction will now begin in early August,” Blais said. “There’s a great deal of work to be done now — signing contracts, working with the Environmental Facilities Corporation, and other preliminary steps.”

Town officials have stated in recent weeks that they oppose going ahead with the plant’s development until additional grant funds are appropriated.

On June 18, Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson reiterated the town board’s opposition to proceed unless at least $9 million in grant funding — or about twice the amount already pledged — is earmarked for the project.

“I’m not going to break the backs of our taxpayers,” he said.

Six days later — after the village trustees voted to proceed, Dickinson said he would be consulting with the town attorney to determine the town’s options.

“In the meantime, we’ll continue to be working with the village, helping them lobby for more money,” he said.

Dickinson, Blais and Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Conover were initially scheduled to meet up with Gov. Andrew Cuomo June 19 at a hangar at Albany Airport — and area officials speculated that the gathering was being held to announce more funding for the sewer plant. The meeting, however, was canceled by a Cuomo aide hours before it was to occur.

Dickinson and Blais said this week they were holding out hopes for more grant funding. Both noted that an aide to Cuomo had made initial calls to arrange logistics for an appearance by the governor at the Lake George Steel Pier. Weeks earlier, such initial phone calls were made concerning Cuomo’s potential appearance at the Charles Wood Park’s grand opening ceremony May 29, Blais and Dickinson said.

‘SAD STATE OF AFFAIRS’

Without more grant funding, Lake George businesses will be paying far higher taxes or sewer fees, Dickinson said, noting that the Lake George Holiday Inn, which now pays about $50,000 annually in sewage fees, may be paying an additional $90,000 — if an additional $9 million to $10 million more in grants aren’t obtained.

“Where would the Holiday Inn get that much more money?” he asked, noting that hotels and motels in Lake George operate on slim profit margins — and that if they had to raise their rates to compensate, the area’s tourism would suffer substantially.

“It’s really a sad state of affairs,” Dickinson added. “I really hope the state comes through with a good grant.”

On Monday, Blais repeated Root’s comment a week earlier that he couldn’t imagine that the state would not fully support preserving the water quality of Lake George — rated the most beautiful lake in the nation recently by travel agents, according to Oyster.com — “The Hotel Tell-all website.” About five other publications and websites have also bestowed similar awards on Lake George within the last seven weeks.

Blais said that in the absence of more state funding, he’d renew his lobbying to have Warren County provide an annual stipend toward the plant, likely drawn from county occupancy tax receipts. He said that an annual contribution of $200,000 by the county toward the estimated $566,000 annual debt payment for the plant over 30 years would cut the tax increases of local residents substantially.

“An annual payment of $200,000 would be a huge help to the taxpayers of both the town and village,” he said. “But the county would be our last gasp.”