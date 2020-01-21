× Expand Photo provided LGW Carny Polar Plunge 3rd Week Participants in one of the many Polar Plunge events during 2019 Lake George Carnival dash into the frigid lake waters off Shepard Park Beach. This year’s carnival is to hold the traditional activities — including the polar plunge sessions — and plans are now being developed for a bonus leap-year weekend of Feb. 29 and March 1. This latter weekend will likely host Mardi Gras related parties, promotions, and New Orleans-style food at restaurants and taverns throughout Lake George Village.

LAKE GEORGE | Astronomical and perhaps meteorological factors, rare in the last quarter-century or so, are prompting the introduction of new aspects of Lake George Winter Carnival this year.

As planet earth makes one revolution around the sun in about 6 hours longer than one calendar year — and leap years were instituted hundreds of years ago to keep calendars in sync with our solar system — one more day has been added to February this year.

Combined with the fact that this year Feb. 1 is falling on a Saturday, there’s one additional weekend for Lake George’s annual February festivities.

While the winter carnival is expected to host its traditionally extensive array of activities, carnival promoters have also been planning a Mardi Gras festival for the last day of February and likely the following day.

While details were being drafted early this week, tentative plans call for more than a dozen restaurants to hold themed parties as well as provide a serving of gumbo, jambalaya or other New Orleans-style food to people who purchase a beer during the Mardi Gras fest.

The pending meteorological factor is one that has recurred several times over the last quarter-century — the surface of Lake George not freezing deep enough to support people or vehicles. As thick ice is a requirement for the traditional car and motorcycle and outhouse races to be held, carnival officials are now closely monitoring the formation of ice on the lake.

In 2012 and 2016, various races and contests of Lake George Winter Carnival were held in village parking lots or on park plots because the lake didn’t freeze over, or the ice wasn’t thick enough.

Well into the first week of January this year, an extended period of warm weather has kept the lake surface liquid. This week’s frigid weather, however, may form the ice necessary for the traditional lake-top activities to be held — or at least that’s the opinion of ever-optimistic Carnival official Nancy Nichols.

“With this week’s cold spell, ice has begun to set up,” she said. “I think we're going to be fine.”

But if the lake ice doesn’t develop, carnival officials have contingency plans in place, she said.

OUthouse races planned for first Feb. weekend

The 2020 Lake George Winter Carnival calls for the annual zany outhouse races on ice — a crowd favorite — to be held Saturday, Feb. 1 during the carnival’s first weekend. But this year, $2,000 in cash prizes are to go to the winning teams — a record for the carnival, Nichols said.

“This year, we’re trying to get anyone and everyone to build an outhouse and enter it in the race,” she said.

The first weekend also is to host pond hockey games, a chili cookoff, the annual carnival parade, and a keg toss contest.

Each weekend, there will be a dog talent contest, pony rides, children’s activities —both outdoor and indoor — as well as bonfires on the beach, polar plunges, fireworks, chef competitions, horse-drawn carriage/sleigh rides. helicopter excursions, chainsaw wood-carving demonstrations, karaoke contests, a make-your-own sundae bar, and more.

On the second weekend, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, the annual sanctioned car races are to be held on top of the lake. For information or to register, contact Dave Burnham at 518-875-6956 or racing48@nycap.rr.com. Also occurring on the second weekend are ice diving demonstrations, an ATV poker run, and another keg toss.

The third weekend, Feb. 15 and 16, is to feature sanctioned motorcycle ice races, the annual ice golfing tournament, and a second ATV poker run.

The fourth weekend is to host the traditional 4x4 vehicle races, a second installment of the sanctioned car races, yet another ATV poker run, and a hot chocolate bar on the beach.

Nichols said that this year, new events will be offered alongside the traditional activities that have drawn thousands of people each year to Lake George each February.

“We welcome all area residents and visitors to come to Lake George and enjoy our many fun, family-oriented activities,” she said.

The full schedule can be found online at: lakegeorgewintercarnival.com — and further details will be publicized throughout February in The Sun. ■