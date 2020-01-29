LG Winter Carnival begins this weekend

× Expand File photo LGWC_Outhouse_Firefighters Despite their heavy turnout gear and slippery boot soles, Lake George firefighters stay close to their competitors — skiing enthusiasts from Albany — in an outhouse race held years ago during Lake George Winter Carnival.

LAKE GEORGE | The region’s premier event for combating “cabin fever” — Lake George Winter Carnival — kicks off this weekend, offering a wide variety of activities for family fun.

The opening weekend of the 59th annual carnival is expected to be a blockbuster because it hosts the ever-popular outhouse races. This zany event features people-powered privies fashioned in bizarre and humorous themes, skidding across the lake-top ice, or on packed snow. Whether the races feature a giant Star Wars creature, a sleek Batmobile replica with a toilet seat, or there’s a bride in her wedding gown careening in an outhouse on skis, the race has never failed to amuse spectators.

People attending the carnival can witness their dog compete in a canine talent contest, sing at an open mic session, gather around a bonfire on the beach, or gaze at fireworks — There’s an array of family-oriented activities planned for this weekend at the Lake George Winter Carnival.

Most all the activities are centered around Shepard Park beach. Saturday’s events start off with opening ceremonies at noon at MacDonald Pier, followed by a chili cook-off in the Shepard Park amphitheater featuring cuisine prepared by local chefs.

The wacky outhouse races start at 1 p.m. at the Charles Wood Park Festival Commons off West Brook Road due to lack ice not forming soon enough. Registration is held at The Lagoon starting at 10 a.m.; call (518) 685-5009 for details.

Beginning at 1:45 p.m., people will be gathering around bonfires on Shepard Park Beach and making s’mores as they enjoy hot chocolate.

From 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., people are welcome to make their own tie-dyed T-shirts in the snow.

Following at 4 p.m. is the annual winter carnival parade down Canada St., and a large number of floats and attractions are participating this year. Featured are several monster trucks, as well as firefighters from all over the region with their fire trucks.

Beginning at 6 p.m., spectacular fireworks will light up the sky — and their blazing hues will reflect off the ice of Lake George.

Sunday: keg toss, free sundaes, canine talent

On Sunday, scheduled events start with youth hockey scrimmages on the lake — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — if the ice is thick enough.

Make-your-own sundaes with toppings are provided free of charge by Stewart’s Shops beginning at noon on Shepard Park beach until supplies are gone. Then from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, people will be showing off their talents — or lack thereof — in the karaoke/open mic event in Shepard Park, and all are welcome to perform.

Following at 2 p.m. is another top draw, for folks seeking to impress their dates — a keg toss on the beach. Sign-up is from 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the souvenir tent. All ages are welcome to test their strength.

On both Saturday and Sunday, a variety of activities will be held through daylight hours. Cornhole games are offered beginning at noon for youth and adults, and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., arts, crafts, games and face painting are offered at various area venues, while pony rides will be offered at Shepard Park for a modest fee.

Beginning at noon each day, a chainsaw-wielding artist will carve felled tree trunks into various creatures.

At 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, the Lake George Dogs Got Talent Contest is to be held — and whether your dog can sing or dance, be sure to enter.

At 3 p.m. is the event that for half a century has drawn a crowd — the carnival’s public Polar Plunge. Those participating are urged to bring a towel and dry clothes.

Throughout each day, people will be warming up at bonfires and socializing, while other folks will be taking horse-drawn carriage and sleigh rides for a fee. Call Tina Purdy at (518) 321-5539 for details.

Lake George Winter Carnival co-chairman Lou Tokos said this week that more and more families are participating in the carnival each year.

“Most people have ‘cabin fever’ by February, and our carnival prompts people to get outdoors and enjoy fun activities,” he said. “Considering all our family-friendly events which are free, we’re definitely unique.” ■