LGA’s stream-side classes to be enhanced

× Expand Courtesy photo Conducting a stream-side educational session recently on land at the Lake George Village Recreation Center, Lindsey Kenna of the Lake George Association talks to students of South Glens Falls High School about how scientists assess macro-invertebrates to determine health of waterways. Last week, the village board approved Kenna’s request to permanently place benches and a teaching table at the site — to enhance the experience for the 1,500 students who annually attend the sessions, as well as the LGA educators.

LAKE GEORGE | An outdoor education area operated by the Lake George Association in late spring and early fall on village recreation center property is about to become more accommodating for students learning about stream ecology.

The students involved will no longer have to stand for 90 minutes to two hours as they learn about methods that ecologists use to determine health of waterways.

At their Aug. 19 meeting, The Lake George Village Board approved a request by the Lake George Association to place nine permanent benches and a teaching table near a lean-to and stream on the village land for the outdoor education sessions.

The lean-to is a five-minute walk down a trail from the recreation center parking lot, LGA watershed educator Lindsey Kenna said.

These outdoor classes have been conducted for about a decade by the LGA for area schools, particularly those located in the Lake George watershed.

Conducted for about 1,500 students per year, the classes provide the opportunity for students to assess stream habitat condition as well as catch, identify and quantify macro-invertebrates whose presence indicate whether the host stream is healthy or polluted.

Kenna said the benches and table would make the site much more accommodating for environmental education.

The benches — planks on 50-pound concrete blocks, would be left up year-round. During winter months, the area would be cordoned off and warning markers would be in place to alert snowmobilers of their presence to prevent collisions, village Mayor Robert Blais said.

The benches and teaching table are to be installed and ready for use the week after labor day.