LGA lends assistance to invasives fight

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Park Commission’s Mandatory Boat Inspection Program has completed another season with support from the Lake George Association (LGA).

The LGA invests $30,000 annually from members and from grants to help pay for the inspection program. The staff time dedicated to the species identification is the LGA’s contribution of practical science to the project. The Park Commission’s report can be found at lgpc.ny.gov/invasive-species-prevention.

Additionally, the LGA was able to secure more than $27,000 in funding in 2018 from a New York State Aquatic Invasive Species Spread Prevention Program Grant to support the staffing at the boat launches in the Town of Putnam and the Town of Hague.

“The grant to support the staffing at the Hague and Putnam boat launches grew out of a defined need, and the Lake George Association was happy to seek out a grant to fill that need,” said Kristen Wilde, director of education, who successfully applied for the state grant.

For the 2019 season, the LGA will be supporting the staffing again at those two launches directly and has committed another $30,000 to help pay for the Mandatory Boat Inspection Program.

The LGA supports the Park Commission’s plan to provide a full round of training to all inspectors before the season begins.

Additionally, the LGA has offered to continue identifying the samples removed from boats that are inspected at the Park Commission’s six inspection locations:

Million Dollar Beach in the Town of Lake George

Norowal Marina in the Town of Bolton

Mossy Point Boat Launch in the Town of Ticonderoga

Rogers Rock Campground in the Town of Hague

Dunham’s Bay Marina in the Town of Queensbury, and

Huletts Landing Marina in the Town of Dresden.

According to Walt Lender, LGA executive director, the LGA became involved in protecting Lake George’s water quality a decade ago when a lake steward program to check boats for invasive species began.

“Because boaters can come from a variety of water bodies with active or emergent invasive species, this kind of prevention program is really the only way to minimize the risk to Lake George,” said Lender.