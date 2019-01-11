Liam’s sacrifice

× Expand Photo provided Liam Brown felt an overriding need to serve.

TICONDEROGA | In the late summer of 2017, Liam Brown had decided to come home. He was struggling with PTSD, and felt that a move from Wisconsin to Ticonderoga would bring him closer to family members who could offer care.

“You could see that he was hurting,” said Katy Rasmus, his younger sister by six years. “He was working through a lot of pain, but we had very high hopes that he was progressing.”

Liam’s mom, Claire Brown, owner of Libby’s Bakery in Ticonderoga, drove him to therapy sessions at the VA in Albany, where he was treated for mental trauma. While in therapy, it came to light that he had also suffered a brain injury from an exploding IED while serving in Iraq.

The damage Liam suffered while serving overseas had created distance between Katy and her brother. They’d been close growing up in New Hampshire.

Liam had been given a keyboard and as Katy knitted mittens as part of a confirmation project, he pounded out music to the click of her needles.

In recent months, they would exchange a few sibling jousts when Liam would come in to see his mom and grab some coffee, but it was clearly a time that called for patience. Claire, Katy said, was seeing signs of hope.

“She said he seemed to be settling into himself more,” she said.

There was no indication of what was to happen next.

Late on a Thursday night in December, police say a felon with a lengthy rap sheet, who legally should not have been in possession of a gun, shot Liam in the head.

With two alleged accomplices, he wrapped Liam’s body in trash bags and drove in two cars, one of them Liam’s, to Bicentennial Park and pushed the body into the LaChute River. It was 10 days before Christmas.

MUSIC AND AN URGE TO HELP

Liam’s passion was his music, but an intense desire to help where help was needed most sent him into the Army’s chemical battalion, said his father Bill Brown, who never quite mastered his son’s recent name change from Bill to Liam.

Serving in Iraq in the Second Gulf War, the battalion saw combat at its worst.

“They saw more than any 22 year old should see,” Bill said. “He went through some unspeakable stuff.”

On his return home on military disability, it was Liam’s music that helped get him through.

He wrote his own compositions and caught on with local churches in need of an organist. The night he died, he was to get together with a fellow musician, but plans were changed. Instead, he crossed paths with more sinister actors.

Along with his music, Liam clung to his strong desire to help others in need. His own misfortunes had only intensified his urge to help, Katy said. Life had dealt him some devastating cards, so he gravitated toward others who were battling their own demons.

Bill, speaking about his son with his current wife Angela, said “he mentioned more than once that he wanted to make a difference. Public service must have helped him, it gave him a sense of accomplishment.”

But it also put him on a collision course with the world of addictions, where some were desperate to change their lives, but others with more criminal backgrounds lurked in the weeds.

Liam’s alleged killer, Michael LaRock, had a criminal history that included narcotics. Police have not said if drugs played a part in the tragedy, but Bill and Angela said it brought to the fore a growing but frequently unmentioned problem in Ticonderoga.

Liam’s murder, Angela said, exposed something that needed to be exposed.

“There are a lot of angry people out there who wonder how something like this could happen in Ticonderoga,” she said.

Liam had an open door policy for those with addiction problems without concern for his own safety. He had faced down the most vile forces overseas, Katy said, and despite his troubles he knew how to take care of himself.

“I knew he was helping people, but it never for a second occurred to me that it could lead to a situation that was unsafe,” she said.

And if anyone in town sense the danger, they didn’t speak out.

Yet the drug problem is not entirely a surprise. Police have reported that needles pile up along the LaChute promenade and outside the town library where users late at night had patched into the building’s wifi signal. More people lock their doors and are careful about where their children play, Bill said. Unless something happens to change the tide, he feels it will only get worse. But with Liam’s death, something might now be different.

COMMUNITY STEPS UP

Family members are effusive in their praise of the Ticonderoga and state police for their compassion and their professionalism that led to LaRock’s arrest after a three-day manhunt. It was police work, and social media, at its best.

When word spread of Liam’s death, his friends initiated a “Justice for Liam” hashtag on Twitter and took to Facebook with updates.

When police went to the Brown family with LaRock’s photo, social media hemmed in the suspect with ruthless efficiency.

“It went viral,” Bill said. “It was amazing, there were thousands of hits. In less than eight hours, the northeast was saturated with his picture. There was no place for him to hide.” I tip led to LaRock’s arrest in St. Lawrence County.

The outburst also told the family were were plenty of people in the community who cared. It’s a foundation the Brown family would like to build on in order to shine a light on the drug problem in Ticonderoga and get help for those in need.

“We’d like to keep this going in a peaceful, productive way,” Bill said. “We want to try to make some good come out of this if we can.”

Angela said awareness of the problem is the first step, followed by education and then prevention and treatment, along with support.

“Thousands of people have reached out to us,” she said, giving the family hope that the town is ready to acknowledge and face the problem.

THE SEARCH FOR SOMETHING POSITIVE

Katy remembers Liam’s quirky humor, his smile and laughing blue eyes. A photo on her Facebook page shows a happy time from 2010 as the two sit on a couch sharing a laugh and a sip of wine.

“He had a beautiful smile,” she said. “He wanted to help more than anything. He was empathetic toward other people’s problems that society could not see. He saw others who had been cast aside, and he wanted to protect them.”

Katy too wants her brother’s life to have meaning, and believes this could a be a wake-up call for the community.

“I have felt an overwhelming feeling of love; I can’t tell you the number of people who have come forward with compassion,” she said. “The best way to honor him is to take his loss and turn it into something positive.

“I just wish life had been gentler to him.”