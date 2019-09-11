Liberation

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided Author Julie Canepa and survivor Vladimir Munk. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided Holocaust memorial plaque in Jewish cemetery in Pardubice. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | German train cars were easy prey for bombing and the damaged cars were sent to Gleiwitz, a satellite camp of Auschwitz, for repair. Metal sheets were cut to fit over the holes in the splintered wood of the train car, and Vladimir Munk’s job was to heat the iron rivets that fastened the metal plates to the side of the train.

“I could not be idle because the guards were always watching,” said Munk. He took to greasing the wheels of the trains in the yard to look busy.

Photo provided SURVIVORS AND LOVERS: Vladimir Munk and Kitty Lowi reunited in 1945.

As he went from car to car, he noticed potatoes had been left behind in the corners of the rail cars. He pocketed them when the guards were not looking. He dropped the potatoes in a pot of water used to cool the tongs that held the red-hot rivets, creating a secret stock pot for the potatoes. Tender from cooking in the hot water all day, Munk shared the bounty with a few other prisoners. It did little to alleviate their starvation, which was no match for Munk’s feeling of isolation.

“All of the men left at the camp were older than me, and no one spoke Czech,” Munk said. “I had no one to talk to.”

DEATH MARCH

Shelling from the Soviet offensive moving toward them from the East got closer every day, and the SS guards decided to evacuate Gleiwitz so the Soviets could not free their prisoners. On January 18, 1945, they led the prisoners on a death march to the West. Those who could not continue on foot were shot. On the third day of the march, Munk was so weak he knew he would soon collapse. If he fell, he would be shot. With his last reserves, he pushed to the front of the marchers and held on to a wagon used to carry the belongings of the SS officers.

They arrived at Blechhammer concentration camp, where Munk collapsed from exhaustion in a bunk in one of the barracks. When he awoke in the morning, all of the prisoners and most of the guards had moved on. The few Nazis remaining shot and threw grenades into the buildings to destroy them but Munk somehow survived. He hid for days until the camp went quiet, and when he could no longer go without food, he came out of hiding. He met a young Romanian prisoner and the two men set off down the hill in search of food. The village was deserted. They entered an abandoned house to find fresh bread on the table.

“After two years in concentration camps, I ate fresh bread for the first time,” Munk said. “I will never forget the smell of that bread.”

Their plan was to return to the destroyed camp when they saw two soldiers with rifles in the distance. The soldiers motioned the men to approach them and when they were too close to turn back, they saw the German uniforms.

“Just my luck on my first day of freedom that I would be shot by German soldiers,” Munk said.

The Germans inquired as to the whereabouts of the Russian army, and hearing what they wanted to hear, they let the men go.

“As we marched away, we were waiting for them to shoot us in the back,” Munk said. “That was the last time I saw German soldiers. The next time I saw them, they would be prisoners.”

LIBERATION

The Soviet military arrived at Blechhammer on January 26, 1945. They allowed free transport to the surviving prisoners and it was then that Munk began his circuitous journey home. Returning first to Gleiwitz, he then went further East to Krakow with the help of a Soviet convoy, where he was hospitalized for a brief time. It would take months for him to arrive back in Pardubice.

“It was difficult when I returned, everyone felt sorry for me,” said Munk. “Most people welcomed me, and all except one person returned the items my parents had given them for safekeeping.”

One of the first decrees of the free Czechoslovak Republic was to establish the right of any person who was prevented from attending school for reasons of race to be allowed to enroll in the class in which they belonged. Overcoming many hurdles, Vladimir enrolled and completed his education to graduate with the class he left behind when he was deported.

It would take even longer still for him to reunite with his beloved Kitty in Prague, honoring the pledge they had made in Terezin to meet at Munk’s aunt’s house there. They reunited in May of 1945, and were married on November 12, 1949.

EPILOGUE

He lost his family, his home and his faith. His parents are remembered on a Holocaust memorial plaque in the Jewish cemetery in Pardubice.

“You do all the right things to survive,” Munk said. ”Why me, why not the other? We should watch carefully what is happening around us. It can happen anytime, anywhere.”