Library unveils new addition

An overflow crowd gathered at Schroon Lake's bigger and better public library Friday to thank everyone who had made a contribution. Photo by Tim Rowland

A future patron takes in the crowd at the Schroon Lake Public Library. Photo by Tim Rowland

SCHROON LAKE | A wise woman once said that a library is the measure of a community.

On Friday, the community of Schroon Lake did itself proud by that standard, as an overflow crowd attended a reception for a new addition to the public library, fulfilling a dream that has been percolating for 20 years.

The bright new space, above the new municipal court, features a meeting room, computer room and children’s room, which will allow the older section of the library to focus on adult services. The $1.1 million project was the product of both grants and community fundraising.

During the ceremony, Anne Durkee repeated the words of her mother, who spoke of libraries and communities. A town is made up of many institutions and many people, but “when a library is formed it is the one place where they all gather; this is what makes a community.”

Community groups will be able to gather in the spacious meeting room, and a closed computer room will allow patrons the chance to take advantage of new technology. To change with the times, libraries such as Schroon Lake have added programs and features that go far beyond books, supporters said.

Schroon Lake had been served by the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System bookmobile through the late 1970s when CEFLS helped the community write a grant proposal for the community’s first library, said speaker Joe Provoncha.

The library has been growing ever since, and “40 years later, this is our celebration,” he said.

The support the library received from the community was evident by the long lists of people who were thanked for their service on expansion and fundraising committees, along with trustees, the town — which did the construction — the library friends group and library manager Jane Bouchard.

Library supporters also had a special thank you for State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), who was in attendance, and whose help was crucial for funding.

Little deflected the credit back on the supporters.

“I am so very proud of everything you have done,” she said. “This is a big deal for Schroon Lake, and it says so much about you as a community. We work hard to make sure libraries get their funding every year, and libraries always put it to the best use.”

Those who gave to make the addition possible are recognized with an illuminated donor wall that was unveiled at the celebration. The expansion, about two-and-a-half years in the making, adds about 2,500 feet to the library, which had been 1,360 square feet. Work will continue, as the older section is revamped to take advantage of the added space.