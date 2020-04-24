Lieutenant Governor Says No Definite Date to Reopen North Country

× Expand File Photo NYSLtGov_KathyHochul New York State Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

PLATTSBURGH | Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul explained the implications of reopening the region Wednesday on a Town Hall Tele-Call with the North Country Chamber of Commerce, stating that while cases of COVID-19 remain low here, it is still too soon to set a definitive date for local businesses and schools to open.

“We are unveiling a strategy,” Hochul said. “We just don’t have the answer on dates yet.”

With recent pop-up tests at Plattsburgh’s Market 32 and across the state, Hochul says they will now begin to have an idea just how widespread this virus is throughout New York.

At a press briefing held Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled the preliminary results of these tests. While New York City and surrounding areas showed as many as 21 percent of people having the antibodies, only 3.9 percent of those tested in the rest of the state were positive.

Hochul said the tests are crucial for reopening New York, as the antibodies show who may have contracted and then successfully fought off the virus. These individuals can be more resistant to catching and spreading COVID and would be considered safer candidates to return to work.

According to researchers, many people have contracted the virus without any symptoms. Through the antibody tests, Hochul said, a clearer picture of COVID’s true impact on the state will emerge.

Although numbers for upstate New York are much lower than in New York City, Hochul explains that we may be behind the curve in the North Country. As a result, she explains the reopening of New York state will need to be done on a region by region basis.

“We have passed the high point downstate,” she said. “The North Country seems to have plateaued - at a relatively low number.”

Hochul said that although positive cases remain low here, there are many people who have not been tested. Stressing the importance of increased testing moving forward, she conceded it would not be possible to perform a test on every New Yorker prior to reopening the economy.

For the North Country, in particular, she pointed to the pain felt by local businesses as a result of the Canadian border closing.

“It’s been a horrible separation.”

Now shut down for an additional 30 days, she acknowledged the importance of resuming the Canadian/American partnership once the border opens.

In the meantime, she said following social distancing guidelines will be integral in keeping the virus at bay and reopening our economy in a timely manner.

“It’s all in the hands of our businesses and our residents,” she said.

New Yorkers across the state are feeling the pressure of life with COVID, and while the state has ramped up processing for unemployment, many are still frustrated as they await their first check. With unemployment claims hovering around 50,000 a week prior to the outbreak, Hochul said over 10 million claims recently went through their system in a single week. As a result, they have increased staff for processing calls from 300 to 3,100.

Recognizing how stressful this can be for families and individuals throughout the state, she said people should use the services they have put in place to help. In times like these, Hochul said, there is no stigma or shame in reaching out.

To help with this rising anxiety among residents, the state has established a hotline for those who find themselves struggling. With 8,000 mental health professionals ready to assist New Yorkers, Hochul said, no one should have to feel alone. Residents can call the hotline toll-free at 844-863-9314.

“You would have to be superhuman not to be affected emotionally.”

As temperatures begin to climb, Hochul says North Country residents should set their sights outside to help keep cabin fever at bay – albeit with the appropriate social distancing in mind.

“Outdoor activities just make sense,” she said.

As testing increases, she hopes incremental openings of certain businesses will not be far off – adding that “it’s really an evolving process.”

We will all have moments of stress during this time, Hochul said, but this is also an opportunity for us to come together as a country.

“This is something that we are going to talk about for the rest of our lives,” she said. “We will get over this. Until then, this is a defining moment for us as Americans.”