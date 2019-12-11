Lighting up the season

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Peru Tree-Lighting The Christmas tree and the Gazebo light up the night in the center of the Town of Peru.

Photo by Brian Happel Greg Timmons Peru Tree-Lighting Greg Timmons stands in front of the Christmas tree he helped decorate for the Town of Peru. Timmons also had the honor of turning the lights on during the annual ceremony at Little Ausable Park. Decorating the tree has been an annual tradition for him over the past 25 years.

PERU | With a fresh coat of snow on the ground, dozens of people in Peru braved the biting cold to usher in the holiday season with the annual Christmas tree lighting at the gazebo in Little Ausable Park Friday night.

Children gathered to sing traditional holiday tunes like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Jingle Bells,” while their parents looked on. There were a few words from the Master of Ceremony and Town Clerk Diane Miller.

Then came the big moment: the countdown and the flip of the switch to light up the tree standing at the top of the park.

That honor went to Greg Timmons, who has served the town in multiple capacities for nearly five decades.

Asked about what it was like to be the center of attention as he prepared to flip the switch, Timmons replied, “It felt good. For many years, you’re working to make sure it all looks good for the community. The fun part is putting it together. There’s a lot of planning that goes into it.”

Timmons and his fellow town workers have spent the last quarter-century putting up the lights and decorations on the gazebo and the Christmas tree.

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Peru Tree-Lighting Families Families watched as the Peru Fire Department arrived to drop off Santa.

He has also served Peru in a number of ways since 1973. That includes 31 years as the Water and Sewer Department supervisor. Timmons has 47 years under his belt as a volunteer firefighter with the Peru Fire Department, of which he was fire chief for three years. He has been a fire commissioner since 2001.

“There’s just not one word you can use to describe Greg,” Peru Town Supervisor Brandy McDonald said. “He is a great person, a great member of the community and a great friend of mine for years. You can’t replace him.”

McDonald also said it was only appropriate to honor Timmons for his dedication to the community by having him light the tree this year.

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Peru Tree-Lighting Kids Lucas and Logan Drucker visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus while discussing what they want for Christmas.

Afterward, the fire department made a thunderous appearance with horns and sirens blaring, delivering Santa to the Peru Community Church Fellowship Center. Children had a chance to sit on Santa’s lap and work on crafts with their parents. ■