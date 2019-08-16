Literacy Volunteers seek Clinton County funding

× Expand Stock photo The Literacy Volunteers of Clinton County is located at 101 Broad St. in Plattsburgh, 052 Hawkins Hall, a building on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.

PLATTSBURGH | The Literacy Volunteers of Clinton County (LVCC) uses its limited budget and resources to help improve literacy in adults. Whether it be helping non-English speakers learn the language or combating adult illiteracy in the North Country, the mission statement is clear: “To empower residents who seek to improve their literacy skills.”

According to LVCC statistics, there are 114 adult learners, 84 from Plattsburgh, which comes out to 5,000 hours of instruction. However, outside towns are in need of outreach, of which the group says it doesn’t have enough.

The volunteer group was created in 1972 and teaches people of all ages. The LVCC has two programs: Imagination Library and Literacy Camp.

The Imagination Library is a program that gives children free books in the mail monthly. This is meant to not only encourage children to learn to read faster, but also get them excited about reading. This is especially helpful for lower-income families who cannot afford books.

“In Clinton County, we provide books for 2,046 children [through the Imagination Library] … we’re reaching an amazing 52.3 percent of them,” Director of LVCC Linda Carela said.

Literacy Camp, which has struggled financially in the past, is also seeking outside funding.

“(Literacy Camp) is a place where we can make some ingrowth,” President of the LVCC Board Dr. Jean Ann Hunt said. “We get kids from the Saranac School District, as well as NCCS. We do get kids from all over the area. Thanks to the tobacco resettlement funds, we are now in conversation of being able to expand that.”

In the year 2019, the Literacy Volunteers had a budget of $95,950, the majority of which comes from government or private foundation grants. Other revenue comes from donations, events and other small sources.

“We’re seeking extra funding,” Carela said. “We know we can’t be as Plattsburgh-centric as we have traditionally been. We know we’ve got to find places to tutor, we need to find tutors, we need to find instructors who can go out there.”

Carela, who is also the director of the Essex/Franklin County single location, explained how the revenues are separate from Clinton County. Essex County has agreed to give LVCC $10,000, while Franklin County is giving the group $2,200 to support the cause.

For more information, or to volunteer, donate or sign up for the program, visit the LVCC website at lva-cc.org, call 518-564-5332 or email literacyvolunteer@gmail.com.