Literacy volunteers seek funding for summer camp

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Literacy Volunteers of Clinton County asked the county legislature last week to consider contributing $8,000 toward a summer camp designed to help underprivileged children with their reading and writing skills.

PLATTSBURGH | Luke struggled to read and write.

When he left kindergarten at Northern Adirondack, educators told local mother Ashley Manor that her 6-year-old son’s literacy skills lagged behind other kids his age.

At the time, she worried that he’d be held back in school. She worried about his future.

“It was a nightmare, to say the least,” she told the Clinton County Legislature last week.

When she learned that the Literacy Volunteers of Clinton County hosted an educational literacy camp for kids each year — a program now seeking $8,000 from the legislature to keep the camp going — she was skeptical.

“I was pessimistic that literacy camp would improve his skills in that short amount of time,” she said.

But she witnessed a transformation over the span of the two-week program.

Suddenly, her son was filled with enthusiasm about reading and writing.

“He woke up in the morning wanting to go to literacy camp,” she said.

“I didn’t think this was possible. But it helped. It created that love for learning.”

Her son’s passion for reading was ignited to such a degree, in fact, that they were forced to implement new rules in the house.

“We have to take his books out of his bookbag at night,” she said, smiling. “If we don’t, he reads all night.”

FUNDING NEEDED

Linda Carela, the director of the Literacy Volunteers of Clinton County, said that the group hopes to help more children like Manor’s son.

For the last six years, the program has been funded by tuition costs and SUNY Plattsburgh’s Literacy Education program.

“The deactivation of that program has put us in a position of seeking outside funding in order to keep camp affordable for families,” said Jean Ann Hunt, president of the Literacy Volunteers of Clinton County board.

Every year, Clinton County doles out tobacco settlement money to community projects.

This year, the Literacy Volunteers are asking for $8,000 to help fund their summer program, a two-week camp designed to foster a love for reading and writing by aiding children and adults alike with developing their literacy skills.

“Funding from the legislature would help us provide materials to keep children engaged in literacy all summer long — lessening the chance that they will experience the ‘summer slide’ in their literacy skills,” said Hunt.

The group plans to use the funding to buy backpacks, t-shirts, books and other supplies they need to keep the program running.

All told, the camp is going to cost $14,550 to put on this year.

SUNY Plattsburgh has already donated the use of Sibley Hall, along with some administrative services. The United Way has donated $500 to foot the bill for two students’ tuition. The Clinton County Department of Social Services, the Rotary Club, One Work Source and the Childcare Coordinating Council are all involved.

Carela estimates that roughly 8,800 Clinton County residents age 16 and older lack basic literacy skills and read below a third-grade level.

Last year, 58 percent of children here tested not proficient on the English language assessment, according to Carela.

In the group’s application for funding, the literacy volunteers underscored their desire to curb this trend, which the group directly linked to job readiness and employability.

“It is essential that our students acquire the skills necessary to obtain jobs in the North Country which will directly contribute to the economy and the health of area businesses,” the group wrote in their application. “A firm literacy base will enable our students to acquire the capabilities of completing a job application, fill out a timesheet, read a manual or interview for a job.

“Enhancing the employability of the residents of Clinton County is a win-win for the community, the businesses and the families in our area.”

The Clinton County Legislature was expected to decide which projects would receive funding on April 10, after this edition went to print.

Nine applications for funding were submitted this year, totaling $113,000 in requests, according to Deputy County Administrator Rodney Brown.

County Administrator Michael Zurlo said that as much as $89,000 in funding is available.