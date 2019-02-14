Living history event to highlight Ticonderoga on eve of Revolution

× Expand Fort Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA | All are invited to discover British garrison life in February 1775, three months before Ticonderoga was pulled into the American War of Independence, at the Fort Ticonderoga living history event set for Feb. 16.

Admission to the event is $12 for the general public and free to Fort Ticonderoga members, ambassador pass holders and children age 4 and under.

A one-time only exhibit will highlight rare objects from the Fort Ticonderoga Museum collection including a pair of pattern soles from women’s protective footwear.

“These pattern soles represent the only object definitively belonging to a woman in the archaeological records and are a reminder of the many women who also were part of the garrison at Ticonderoga,” said Matthew Keagle, Fort Ticonderoga curator.

Highlighted programming throughout the day brings to life the experience of soldiers in the 26th Regiment of Foot and their families who made their homes inside the Fort Ticonderoga barracks.

Visitors are invited to experience weapons demonstrations that highlight the military traditions and tactical innovations that had become standard on the eve of the Revolutionary War, discover the many activities of army women, including laundering, and meet skilled tradesmen drawn from the ranks.

For the full event schedule, visit fortticonderoga.org/events/fort-events/living-history-event-1775-british-garrison/detail.