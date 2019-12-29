Local ‘Friends’ charity gives and receives

× Expand Photo provided Friends Comforting Friends The DePaula Auto Group of Albany recently donated an additional $8,000 to Friends Comforting Friends, bringing their total contribution to $15,000, in honor of Vickie Goff Drinkwine, who had been a much-loved 22-year employee at DePaula. Drinkwine passed away this summer from complications of breast cancer; DePaula wanted to honor her in a meaningful way. Pictured (r-l) are Wendy Shaw (president, Friends Comforting Friends), Paul Lynch (vice president, DePaula Auto Group) and Gary Drinkwine, Vickie’s husband.

TICONDEROGA | When Wendy Shaw went through two bouts of breast cancer years ago, friends and strangers rallied to her side and helped her through that difficult time with conversation, encouragement, prayers and just plain old “being there.” Realizing the healing power of that support, she decided to pass the kindness and generosity she’d received on to others in similar circumstances. So she founded Friends Comforting Friends (FCF) about 6 years ago, and it’s been flourishing ever since.

In what might be considered a mission statement, according to FCF’s Facebook page, “Friends Comforting Friends, Inc., is a nonprofit charity organization that helps area cancer patients with travel expenses for medical treatments (gas cards). We also provide gift baskets of comfort items for patients who are undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments.”

More than 800 area cancer patients have received emotional support and financial aid from FCF, and many have become FCF volunteers after recovery. The Friends Comforting Friends’ now ubiquitous “Comfort Care Bag” is filled with thoughtful small gifts to help ease some of the smaller but trying challenges faced by those undergoing treatment. Ever the optimist, Wendy likes to say, “Every day might not be good, but there’s something good in every day.”

To learn more about Friends Comforting Friends, keep up with friends or just get some good mojo, go to Facebook.com/groups/1440773509562856. ■