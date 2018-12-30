Local 4-Her wins national contest

× Expand Photo provided Adrianna Drindak has been chosen to participate in the National Youth Summit on Agri-Science taking place in Washington D.C. in January.

WARRENSBURG | Warren and Saratoga 4-H member Adrianna Drindak has been chosen as one of three grand prize photo contest winners in the “Inspired by Science Contest” presented by Bayer and the National 4-H Council.

Drindak and two guests will attend the National Youth Summit on Agri-Science taking place in Washington, D.C. in January.

Drindak is a member of the Warren County 4-H Adirondack Guide Program and recently proposed her environmental community service project “Green Team” which will focus on trees. She is also actively involved with the Saratoga 4-H goat program.

“Science has allowed me to see the little things in life, to notice the fine point details that enhance the world as I see it. It has inspired me to look beyond the textbook and explore the earth that we humans call home. It has inspired me to keep learning,” said Drindak.

Over 6 million youth in the United States participate in 4-H, making it the nation’s largest youth development organization. In 4-H, youth are offered opportunities to explore careers, the environment, community service, life skills, leadership and science and technology.

