Local angler set for Lake Champlain event

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided Ben Wright participates in a recent fishing tournament on Lake Erie. Wright will take part in this weekend’s three-day Costa event on Lake Champlain. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided Local angler Ben Wright has been tournament fishing for the last decade. This weekend, he takes off from Plattsburgh City Marina in the Costa FLW Series event on Lake Champlain. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | There’s two reasons local angler Ben Wright likes fishing Lake Champlain.

Sure, it’s his hometown lake.

But it also boasts a quality that Wright finds special as he hits the water for this weekend’s Costa FLW Series Northern Division event, set for July 18-20 on Lake Champlain.

“Lake Champlain is special not only because it’s home but because it’s the type of place you can win with smallmouth, you can win with largemouth, or you can win with a combination of the two,” Wright told The Sun. “Most fisheries that we travel to, one species is sort of dominant. You’re either fishing for largemouth or you’re fishing for smallmouth. Here, you will very likely see guys in the top 10 that weigh both largemouth and smallmouth. And I find that to be pretty special because not a lot of places you can go have the quality of fish that we do.”

“They are certainly places that have larger fish, but there are very few places — I’ve been to a lot of different lakes across the country — that you can catch a winning bag of smallmouth and a winning bag of largemouth.”

TOURNAMENT TIME

Wright, 39, started fishing “when I was probably 5 or 6 years old with my dad.”

About a decade ago, the Cumberland Head resident and Saranac native started tournament bass fishing. He has fished Lake Champlain countless times personally, but now has a foundation of tournament experience to go along.

“I’ve fished probably 25 tournaments on the lake over the years, but these larger tournaments are usually one to two a year over the last 10 years, so I would say professional level tournaments - 10 or 12 times. State, regional, federation type tournaments another 10 or 15 times.”

‘BEEN VERY FORTUNATE’

For Wright, he thinks of these tournaments as getting paid to pursue his hobby. He works in IT and likes to spend as much time as possible with his loved ones — including longtime girlfriend Melissa, daughter Hannah and stepchildren Ben, Emma and Grace — forgoing last weekend’s FLW Bass Fishing tournament here in town to attend a family event.

“I fish regionally at the Costa level and I fish some BFLs here and there, but I work as an IT project manager at a hospital. Fishing is absolutely a hobby for me, it’s not something where I’m out chasing the dream trying to become a professional angler that pays my bills doing it. That said, I’ve been very fortunate over the last several years. I’ve had some successes that have put me in a position where I’ve made a little bit of money, and I’m also fortunate that I have some good sponsor support (Chamber of Commerce) that helps with my entry fees and my travel expenses.

“Fishing doesn’t really cost me a lot of money, so fortunately any return I do get is money that goes right in my pocket.”

Take-off for the Costa event — hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau — is at 6 a.m. all three days at the Plattsburgh City Marina. Weigh-in will be from 2-6 p.m. each day at the same location.

“I absolutely love this lake and I can’t wait to get out there,” Wright said.