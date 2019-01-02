Local artist featured in Strand Center exhibit

× Expand File photo Local artist Amy Guglielmo will be featured in an exhibit at the Strand Center this month.

Photo provided “Orange” by Amy Guglielmo

PLATTSBURGH | Local artist and children’s book author Amy Guglielmo is being featured in an exhibit at the Strand Center this month.

Her paintings will be on display alongside the works of eight other artists Jan. 4-25.

“I will be displaying a collection of colorful botanical paintings and still-lifes,” Guglielmo said. “The paintings in this grouping are inspired by the flora in the Adirondacks and Costa Rica, my part-time home for the pasts 10 years, and my recent children’s book ‘Pocket Full of Colors,’ the story of Disney artist Mary Blair.”

This isn’t her first time exhibiting at the Strand — alongside her mother, who is also an artist, Guglielmo has been featured multiple times since the gallery’s opening.

Her latest display there is intimate, a reflection of her personal life and the colors that remind her of some of the special places she’s been.

“I chose these pieces because they reflect my time in Costa Rica and the Adirondack Coast,” she said. “The colors are bold, harmonious and happy, and I thought they would brighten up the January walls of the gallery.

“There are several pieces that are collaborations I’ve done with my mother. Her birthday is in January, so I thought it would be a bit of a tribute to her work as well.”

Guglielmo, who teaches specialized art classes in local schools, is known for her whimsical, brightly-colored designs inspired by the artwork of children.

She’s also known for her involvement in Outside Art, the public art collective responsible for painting nearly a dozen murals around downtown Plattsburgh.

Guglielmo studied at SUNY Plattsburgh, Colorado College and the Tamarind Institute at the University of New Mexico. She founded the Via Verde School of Art in New York City, and wrote the “Touch the Art” series, “How to Build a Hug” and “Pocket Full of Colors.”

Other artists on display at the Strand this month will include photographer Ron Nolland and painters Donna Austin, Sandy Fox, Judy Guglielmo, Carol Hochreiter, Marilyn Kretser, Diane Leifheit and Lorrie Mandigo.

“There isn’t a common theme for the community gallery, but somehow the work always connects,” said Guglielmo. “I’m sure that we are inspired by each other on some level.”

The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 4-25.

An opening reception is slated Jan. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more by calling the Strand at 518-563-1604 or visiting strandcenter.org.