Local business help available

× Expand Photo provided Business Help Offering business help in Ticonderoga are Tony Searing, Small Business Development Center business advisor, Matthew Courtright, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, and Angela Smith, Small Business Development Center assistant director and certified business advisor.

TICONDEROGA | Small businesses start with an idea. But turning that idea into a reality can be far more complicated than it looks. So for those who want to start a new business or jump-start an existing business, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce maintains an ongoing partnership with the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center at Clinton Community College, which offers multi-layered support to budding entrepreneurs.

Services that are offered by the center will be available directly at the chamber’s Montcalm Street office throughout 2020, said chamber president Matthew Courtright.

The program “is very easy to work with, it’s free and confidential,” Courtright said.

Those with an idea for starting a business may be unsure about basic business practices, or if their idea is even viable.

“Somebody may have a really good concept, but they need to flesh it out to see if it’s financially feasible,” Courtright said. “Planning is the key. Great things take time, and there is no reason you have to do it alone.”

As a TACC partner, the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center at Clinton Community College supplements an array of services in addition to the business support, services, and programs the chamber provides.

The business counselors help with everything from business models, marketing research, financing and training.

They have access to research librarians, who can find out things like how well a product is selling, and for how much. Counselors can also help with cash flow projections; financial analysis; legal and regulatory information; and marketing assistance. For growing businesses, they can help with human resource development, import/export assistance and government procurement.

The SBDC is part of a statewide network of 24 regional centers located throughout New York. The New York SBDC is accredited by the Association of Small Business Development Centers and has more than two decades of serving the small business community.

SBDC service dates are typically on the second Tuesday of the month unless otherwise indicated. Appointments are required for all of the dates listed below to provide the best possible service to all clients. Appointments can be made by calling 518-324-3211. This year’s dates are: Feb. 11, March 10, April 14, May 12, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.

The SBDC is supported by the State University of New York and the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide high-quality business counseling and training to New Yorkers who want to start a business or improve the performance of an existing business. Due to this support, their services are free of charge. Their staff is comprised of business professionals with either small business ownership or executive management experience. They can help you develop practical solutions to deal with the challenges of starting and operating a successful business.

The SBDC is physically located at 100 Clinton Point Dr. on the Clinton Community College Campus in Plattsburgh. The SBDC business advisors provide support to North Country entrepreneurs by providing information, counseling, technical assistance, and training to help them meet the challenge of today’s complex economy.

“Through our partnership with the SBDC we are able to offer additional support and services to our Members, Ticonderoga Area businesses, and potential new businesses.,” Courtright said. “Whether you are thinking of starting a business or have been in business for years, the SBDC and the chamber can offer you an array of assistance, support, services, resources, and guidance.”

In addition, the Chamber is working with the SBDC as well as other business support partners to host business seminars and workshops in the spring and fall of 2020. All seminars are free for Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce members, and this year’s lineup will be announced soon.

For more information visit ticonderogany.com, email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com or call 518-585-6619. To make an appointment with the Small Business Development Center at the Chamber call 518-324-3211 (Angela), 518-324-3213 (Tony) or visit nysbdc.org. ■