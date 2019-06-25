Local chosen to represent North Country at WorldPride 2019

Photo provided Kelly Metzgar, chosen by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to represent as an ambassador for World Pride 2019, which is being held in New York for its first year.

SARANAC LAKE | Kelly Metzgar’s home in Saranac Lake is also the headquarters of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance, an organization formed by Metzgar to unite and make a social haven for LGBTQ of the North Country.

On June 1, Metzgar, a local trans woman, involved with numerous LGBTQ efforts, was named by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as one of 11 ambassadors to represent their communities at the first World Pride 2019 held in the United States. The celebration takes place in New York City and is observed throughout the world, finalizing on June 30.

“It’s a great honor,” Metzgar said, with her two Pomeranians resting by her side. “It took a while for me to process. I am proud to represent the North Country and tell about the beauty of the Adirondacks. It is really a LGBTQ-friendly area and I want others to visit and have great experiences and pass them on. I’d like to tell those coming to the state for World Pride to come visit us, they should not ever be afraid to come visit rural upstate New York. I’ve lived here for 35 years and I love it here.”

A press release from the governor’s office describes the role of the ambassadors during this observance,

“The winners, selected to highlight the diversity of New York’s LGBTQ community, will participate in WorldPride and Stonewall 50 celebrations to promote the LGBTQ rights movement, including participating in the Pride March. On June 1, Governor Cuomo announced the grand opening of the New York State WorldPride Welcome Center, located in New York City’s West Village just steps from the Stonewall National Monument, and on June 5, Governor Cuomo announced the grand opening of the LGBTQ Pride Month exhibit at the Capitol.”

GREAT ALLIES

Ambassadors were chosen as part of a competition to represent their communities from a statewide campaign. The hopefuls sent in a video of themselves stating why the governor should choose them. Metzgar was encouraged by her allies in the governor’s office in Albany, David Turley and Ron Zacchi, to apply. Turley and Zacchi have been witness and support to Metzgar throughout her journey that includes: joining others at “Equality Day” in Albany, lobbying legislators on topics such as GENDA and conversion therapy, and the ANCGA organizations’ adult LGBTQ mixers and LGBTQ youth programs, as well as her involvement with Pride in Plattsburgh and several community-based programs for adults and youth.

“Turley and Zacchi were the ones that encouraged me to apply. They have really been great allies and support me and the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance and what we do,” Metzgar said.

FIRST YEAR AND STONEWALL 50

This year is a marker year. It’s the first year for World Pride in the U.S. and the 50th anniversary of the 1969 demonstrations at Stonewall Inn, a well-known gay establishment, located in Greenwich Village in New York City. Stonewall 50, as commemoratives have monikered this anniversary year, is revered as the beginning of the LGBTQ movement and catalyst for change. The Stonewall riots and standoff between the LGBTQ community and NYC police brought a shift from the times where those of the LGBTQ community were marginalized to the advancements in human rights and amended laws of today.

In 2011, the LGBTQ community made gains with the Marriage Equality Act. In 2015, Cuomo made protections for trans people under the state’s Human Rights Law, which made it unlawful to discriminate against transgender individuals.

“Earlier this year, Governor Cuomo signed into law the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act and legislation banning the deplorable practice of conversion therapy, signifying a landmark victory for the LGBTQ community. Furthering protections and equality for New York’s LGBTQ community, the passage of GENDA prohibits employers, educational institutions, landlords, creditors and others from discriminating against individuals based on gender identity or expression, and makes offenses committed on the basis of gender identity or expression hate crimes under New York State law,” the press release from the governor’s office said.

THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES

“New York is moving forward as a leader again to these topics,” Metzgar said of Cuomo and his progression with the LGBTQ movement, “with SONDA, GENDA, the Marriage Equality Act, conversion therapy, Governor Cuomo has really stepped up for LGBTQ people and made this state a forerunner on the movement. I commend Cuomo and his protection of our rights and for all his efforts.”

“What Stonewall did for the gay and lesbian community was to educate and now the movement continues with trans and binary issues. Perception of gender identity is more of a medical/biological issue – not a choice issue. We are starting that process to educate and get others to be respectful of these issues. That is what I hope to do with the ANCGA. Educate employers and community members about such issues as: trans on the job, name changes, pronoun usage, and how to accept and be mindful in the workplace; insurance and survivors benefits, how to move forward to grant all couples those rights; and all those transitional items when someone ‘comes out,’” Metzgar said.

“This is why Pride is important this year. Stonewall commemorates the beginning. It also shows us how far we’ve come and how much we still need to go. It pushes for us to learn our history, hear stories of that era, what happened, who were the pioneers of change. If we don’t know about our history, then how can we pass on the whole story to those down the road?”

“My day job is in sales, but this is my passion. It brings me joy, especially to work with the young. There is no greater purpose than to help others be their authentic selves and to love ourselves as we are and one another,” Metzgar said.

To find out more about ANCGA, Metzgar, and/or LGBTQ Mixers or Youth Groups:

Facebook: facebook.com/adkncga or email:ancga@outlook.com.