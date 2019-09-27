Local father and son honored in ‘Hometown Heroes’ banner display

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Participating in the Hometown Heroes banner installation ceremony on Sept. 11 were (from left): honoree Harry Smith Jr., Thomas Smith, Cindy Smith, Dale Smith, and Mary Smith (right foreground). × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Harry Smith Jr. and town of Chester employee Brett Hitchcock pause for a commemorative photo Sept. 11 as they install banners ­on a utility pole in Pottersville ­— honoring Smith and his father Harry Smith Sr. for their military service. Prev Next

WARRENSBURG | Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett gazed up at two banners — hanging side-by-side on a utility pole in Pottersville — depicting local veterans Harry Smith Jr. and his father Harry Smith.

“Recognizing people who gave a significant contribution to who we are as a community is important,” Leggett said, noting that hundreds of people, maybe thousands, will see them daily as they drive past — and those images will spark memories, or a feeling of gratitude for their military service. “To see them honored like this — I feel closer to home.”

Minutes earlier on Sept. 11, a group of community leaders and veterans gathered to witness the installation of the banners — the first two to be installed in a Hometown Heroes campaign sponsored by the local VFW Post 5513.

The initiative calls for the banners honoring past and present U.S. military personnel to be displayed along main roadways in the towns of Chester and Horicon.

Harry Smith Jr. served two tours in Vietnam, from 1968 through 1970, in the U.S. Army. Harry Smith Sr. served in the U.S. Army Air Force from the early 1943 until 1946, in World War II.

Harry Jr. attended the installation ceremony, alongside his brothers Dale and Thomas, as well as his sister Cindy and mother Mary Smith who is 90.

As the banners were installed Mary Smith wiped tears from her eyes.

“It’s very nice to have things like this brought out, and our town and community deserve thanks for doing this,” she said.

Dale Smith said that he was pleased that people would drive by and think about the contributions his father and brother made for the nation’s security.

“It’s about time veterans get this type of recognition,” he said.

During the installation, VFW Post 5523 Commander Harry Brundage conducted a brief ceremony. Post chaplain Jack Watson voiced an invocation after a moment of silence was held to honor those who perished in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“May their service to our country be an inspiration for others to serve, each in their own way,” Watson said, referring to the Pottersville father and son duo.

Attending the ceremony were New York State VFW dignitaries — District 3 Commander Bob Mitchell, NYS Jr. Vice Commander Michael Hoag, and past NYS Department Commander Eugene Ratigliano.

Three more banners, which are to bear the names and photographic images of local service personnel, are on order, and will be hung in the next half-dozen weeks. The first to be installed is one depicting Harry Bollback, a World War II veteran and co-founder of the World of Life ministries based in Schroon Lake.

The post is now accepting applications for military personnel to included in the recognition campaign. The banners — 20 inches wide and 60 inches tall — are to hang from utility poles in the hamlets of Chestertown, Pottersville, Brant Lake and Adirondack.

Applications are to include proof of Honorable Discharge, a copy of military orders and a photo of a service member, the honoree’s proof of residency, former residency or local graduation — and a check for $225. Applications can be obtained by contacting Harry Brundage at 518-494-2525 or: P.O. Box 46, Pottersville, New York, 12860.

Outright donations to the project are also welcome, Brundage said. Post 5513 may in certain circumstances contribute toward the cost of a banner, he added. Honorees can be living or deceased. A family member of a long-term resident — 20 years or more — may also be featured in the project. For details, contact Brundage at 518-532-0211 or 494-2525.

Town of Chester board member Karen DuRose was among those attending the ceremony.

“This is very important for our town — we need to give thanks to both the living veterans and those we have lost,” she said.

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson offered similar thoughts.

“This is a wonderful way to memorialize those who have served — providing a daily reminder to people who drive by,” he said.