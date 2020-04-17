Local favorite Guma’s to close

× Expand Photo Provided Gumas Family Restaurant

WEST CHAZY | For nearly three decades, Guma’s Restaurant has welcomed families across the North Country to enjoy its famed homestyle cooking.

Known for their pies and huge annual holiday spreads, residents have flocked to the long-cherished Route 22 restaurant for more than 25 years.

But with the current social crisis and time to reflect, owners have decided to officially close their doors later this month and thanked the community for its continued support.

“This has been a very difficult decision for us, and we have tried to make all of this madness work for everyone, but the math just doesn’t add up,” Jerry and Lisa Deyo wrote to their supporters Thursday night.

With employees working minimal hours and finding complications securing partial-unemployment benefits, along with reduced hours and slower business, the Deyos said, the harsh reality is that “closing seems to be the best option for everyone.”

While making the difficult decision, the Deyos said they also took time to reflect on the family-owned operations, leading them to an even more difficult decision to close its doors for good.

“As our family grows and priorities change with our age, we have really reevaluated the importance of time, and this pandemic has made it more evident than ever,” the Deyos said in a social media post announcing the closure.

“After very serious consideration and everyone’s individual needs being considered, we have made the decision that April 25th will be our final closing date as well.”

Supporters are being encouraged to use gift certificates before the closing date, noting that pies, jams, jellies and pastries can be ordered as well. Gift certificates will also be honored at the family’s second location, Udder Delight Dairy Shop, until the end of the season.

Refunds will also be given for gift cards purchased during the recent pandemic.

While the closing will mark an end of an era for the Deyo family, they said they feel blessed to have served the region for decades.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support. It’s been a good run.”