Local governments lament proposed cuts in aid

Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week proposed $59 million in cuts to the state aid and incentives for municipalities program.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Local governments are aghast at proposed cuts to state operating aid as part of this year’s executive budget proposal.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week proposed $59 million in cuts to the state aid and incentives for municipalities program, known as AIM, from $715 million to $656 million.

The reduction will impact 1,300 communities statewide.

The New York State Association of Towns said the proposal will further restrict essential services provided by towns and villages.

“The governor is forcing towns to continue to dry up reserves and tighten budgets that are already stretched too thin,” said Gerry Geist, the group’s executive director, in a statement.

SMALL FUNDS, BIG IMPACT

The Cuomo administration has painted the change as a cost-savings measure. AIM monies would only be cut if the funding constitutes less than 2 percent of the town or village’s overall annual budget.

Local officials contend their budgets have been adopted since last November, and many officials have calculated the funds as anticipated revenues to offset appropriations.

“The timing couldn’t be worse,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. “If this holds up, I’m $75,000 in the hole right out of the starting gate. That’s a significant amount of money for the Town of Moriah.”

Scozzafava said the funds could amount to a police officer position, a new equipment purchase, streetlight replacements or a “significant amount” of blacktop.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland said the majority of towns in Essex County will lose funding by 2020.

Jeopardized sums in Essex County range from $5,306 in the Town of Essex to Moriah’s $74,271.

For many towns, it’s a relatively small number, he said. But it makes all the difference in the era of the 2 percent property tax cap, which the governor said he wants to make permanent this legislative session.

“It absolutely puts me way above the cap for next year,” said Scozzafava. “Every bit of revenue we receive we need.”

Gillilland speculated the proposal was inserted into the budget as a bargaining chip during negotiations ahead of the March 31 budget deadline, a measure echoed by other officials.

The Town of Plattsburgh is on track to lose $92,000 in funding.

“We have actively been working with state legislators, state Assemblyman Billy Jones and state Sen. Betty Little, to advocate for securing those funds in the budget,” said Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

As state lawmakers hammer out a budget deal, the gap could narrow, he said. But even a small reduction would be detrimental.

“It will require us to sharpen our pencil and continue to review what those impacts may be on priority projects moving forward,” he said.

SKEPTICAL OVER SAVINGS

The Cuomo administration has said the shortfall will be covered by projected tax revenues generated by online marketplaces like Amazon, who will be required to collect tax on behalf of sellers who use the platform.

But Scozzafava said it’s not guaranteed that the funds will trickle down to the towns because county governments decide how to parcel out revenues through a complicated formula.

Clinton County Administrator Mike Zurlo is also skeptical.

“I don’t believe it’s going to offset the amount of AIM lost to municipalities,” he said. “The internet sales tax is not going to close that gap.”

Gillilland said the governor shouldn’t be trading off other revenues to solve the state’s looming budget gap.

“Trading additional revenue to keep local governments at zero is still a lose-lose situation,” he said.