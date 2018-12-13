Local group to aid in Caribbean clean water efforts

× Expand Photo provided Each year, local residents go to the Dominican Republic to help residents access potable water.

Photo provided Paul Guttman is among the team who invented a triple-pail system to aid in water purification efforts in the Dominican Republic.

PLATTSBURGH | For 21 years, St. Eustace Episcopal Church in Lake Placid has been conducting a medical mission team trip to Dominican Republic.

Now as local connections deepen and mature, a new offshoot has resulted in local residents delivering homemade water purification devices during their annual trips.

Despite the Caribbean’s destination as a tourism hotspot, about 26 percent of inhabitants lack access to clean water, according to the World Bank.

Unclean water leads to parasites, the number one cause of the nation’s high infant mortality rate, as well as malaise and failure to thrive among children and adults, said Mary Lou Leavitt, a volunteer with the effort known as Prescribing Prevention.

Officials also attributed contaminated water to a deadly cholera outbreak in 2010.

“The idea is to eliminate that,” Leavitt said. “When (residents) understand the cause of the symptoms, they’re quicker to respond.”

The “Prescribing Prevention” concept was the brainchild of Paul Gutmann, retired director of the Lake Placid Water Treatment Plant who used his knowledge to invent the units, which are essentially three-bucket systems connected with filters and tubing.

“Children in their first year of life who would die of any of the diarrheal diseases are treated and thus their lives are saved,” Gutmann wrote on a blog detailing the project.

The group will meet Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church to build 400 of the Brita-style water filters ahead of the medical group’s next visit to Gautier in March.

Units will be made available to interested individuals and families, and volunteers will be trained on-the-spot.

“We’re going to set up assembly line-style and we’re hoping to repeat that this year,” Leavitt said.

Tasks include measuring carbon, washing, measuring and cutting plastic tubing, washing spigots from boxed wine and coffee and assembling the devices, which cost about $33 to produce.

A key component are the spigots on cardboard wine boxes. Collection efforts are ongoing at Gioiosa’s Wine & Spirits at the Skyway Plaza in Plattsburgh.

Leavitt will occasionally find a bag of them on her doorstep.

Upon touching down, volunteers ask Dominicans for a small donation for the units because local aides have said residents are less likely to re-purpose them or sell them for scrap if they feel personally invested in their creation, Leavitt said.

Leavitt has attended several of the trips, serving as a Spanish interpreter. The group is always looking for volunteers with medical training, she said.

The initiative wouldn’t be possible without people like group leader Robin Baxter, as well as folks on the ground in the Dominican Republic, including a fourth-grade teacher whom Leavitt has befriended.

“She does a lot to be a good role model for her students and an interesting person in the classroom,” Leavitt said. “And she’s sensitive in their needs in terms of poverty and making things available as she can.”

She also pointed at the volunteer who takes a week off from work without pay to help facilitate their efforts on the ground.

“Those folks are pretty awesome too,” Leavitt said.

Get involved: Volunteers will meet Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church on Beekman St. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, contact Paul Gutmann at gutmannpaul@yahoo.com or Mary Lou Leavitt at spanishteacher3@hotmail.com.