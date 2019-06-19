Local honored by OMH for community service

× Doug Meyer poses by the Mental Health Assoiciation sign, the organization he works for as director of services, recently. Meyer was recognized for his achievements in implementing home-based services for those struggling with mental health in surrounding local communities.

WESTPORT | With a half-smile and an air of humbleness about him, Doug Meyer accepted words of congratulations about his recent nomination and recognition from the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH).

COMMUNITY CARE AWARD

On May 31 — to coincide with Mental Health Awareness month — the Office of Mental Health chose Meyer for an inaugural OMH Community Care Award for his service to the community. The Community Care Awards are a new recognition program created this year to highlight those “partners and stakeholders in local communities across the state that are helping to identify and eliminate gaps in services, and are working to build strong community-based behavioral healthcare systems,” according to the New York State OMH website.

Meyer, a resident of Jay and director of services at the Mental Health Association in Essex County in Westport, opened his office to comment on the award bestowed to him for his exceptional service and implementation of programs in the county related to mental health.

“It was quite a shock. I’m happy to get it. I think I’m one of two that OMH recognized and took notice. It’s also great our little county gets recognition,” Meyer said.

GETTING THE PROGRAM UP AND RUNNING

The former New Jersey probation officer, 11-year veteran at the Mental Health Association and off-time mountain climber has made it his mission, along with the organization he heads, to implement an effective Home and Community-Based Services program, which he launched in October 2016.

The program seeks to identify certain individuals in the local communities that have severe mental and/or substance abuse issues and offers peer support in order to reintegrate them into society, that often, many in these situations, feel closed off from.

“We go to the home, get them out in the community. It can be as simple as going out for a coffee or guitar lessons. Sometimes we help them re-link with family they have become estranged from,” Meyer said about the details of the program.

“Our philosophy is harm reduction — there’s no judgment for relapse — we want the client to feel safe and supported. These people often have many issues combined; suicidal implications, poverty, no support system, addictions. These can all be tied into the mental health issue. I do the initial visit, set up a service plan. The goal can be as simple as going for coffee three times a week. Certified peers work with the individual on these goals. It’s really the staff here and the peers that work with individuals in the community day-to-day that make the difference here,” Meyer said.

“We had a small start-up for vehicles, but we were one of the first agencies to get the program up and running and able to show it is financially doable. Some providers were afraid the program was not financially adequate to be successful. But, we are doing it.”

OMH COMMISSIONER GIVES APPRECIATION

OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “OMH is fortunate to have many great partners across the state who are helping us reshape state and local mental health systems by enhancing community-based services, improving the delivery of care and health outcomes for consumers. Doug Meyer and the Mental Health Association in Essex County have helped so many vulnerable people and families get the services they need, and we truly appreciate their vision, their values, and the role they play in helping us to fulfill our mission.”