Local libraries to participate in ‘Library Crawl’

ELIZABETHTOWN | More than 20 local libraries will participate in the North Country’s first-ever “Library Crawl” June 15. Organizers said this event is designed for local families to rediscover libraries in the area.
Participants will pick up their “Library Crawl Passport” at the first library they visit. At each stop, library staff will stamp the passport. Those who visit at least three participating libraries will have the opportunity to be entered into a drawing for prizes from local businesses. Many libraries will also offer special activities for children.
Participants can turn in their completed passport at the last library they visit. All eligible passports will be entered into the prize drawing June 22.
Participating libraries include:
- Champlain Memorial Library, 148 Elm St., Champlain
- Chazy Public Library, 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy
- Hammond Library, 2732 Main St., Crown Point
- Dannemora Free Library, 40 Emmons St., Village Community Building, Dannemora
- Sarah A. Munsil Free Library, 5139 Route 11, Ellenburg Depot
- Elizabethtown Library Association, 8256 River St., Elizabethtown
- Beldon Noble Memorial Library, 2759 Essex Road, Essex
- Keene Valley Library Association, 1796 Route 73, Keene Valley
- Keeseville Free Library, 1721 Front St., Keeseville
- Lake Placid Public Library, 2471 Main St., Lake Placid
- Mooers Free Library, 25 School St., Mooers
- Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh
- Peru Free Library, 3024 Route 22, Peru
- Rouses Point Dodge Memorial, 144 Lake St., Rouses Point
- Schroon Lake Public Library, 15 Leland Ave., Schroon Lake
- Black Watch Memorial Library, 99 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga
- Tupper Lake Public Library, 41 Lake St., Tupper Lake
- Wells Memorial Library, 12230 Route 9N, Upper Jay
- Wadhams Free Library, 763 State Route 22, Wadhams
- West Chazy Dodge Library, 9 Fiske Road, West Chazy
- Westport Library Association, Washington Street, Westport
- Paine Memorial, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro
- EM Cooper Memorial Library, 5751 Route 86, Wilmington
More information can be found on the Champlain Memorial Library Facebook page.