Local libraries to participate in ‘Library Crawl’

ELIZABETHTOWN | More than 20 local libraries will participate in the North Country’s first-ever “Library Crawl” June 15. Organizers said this event is designed for local families to rediscover libraries in the area.

Participants will pick up their “Library Crawl Passport” at the first library they visit. At each stop, library staff will stamp the passport. Those who visit at least three participating libraries will have the opportunity to be entered into a drawing for prizes from local businesses. Many libraries will also offer special activities for children.

Participants can turn in their completed passport at the last library they visit. All eligible passports will be entered into the prize drawing June 22.

Participating libraries include:

Champlain Memorial Library, 148 Elm St., Champlain

Chazy Public Library, 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy

Hammond Library, 2732 Main St., Crown Point

Dannemora Free Library, 40 Emmons St., Village Community Building, Dannemora

Sarah A. Munsil Free Library, 5139 Route 11, Ellenburg Depot

Elizabethtown Library Association, 8256 River St., Elizabethtown

Beldon Noble Memorial Library, 2759 Essex Road, Essex

Keene Valley Library Association, 1796 Route 73, Keene Valley

Keeseville Free Library, 1721 Front St., Keeseville

Lake Placid Public Library, 2471 Main St., Lake Placid

Mooers Free Library, 25 School St., Mooers

Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh

Peru Free Library, 3024 Route 22, Peru

Rouses Point Dodge Memorial, 144 Lake St., Rouses Point

Schroon Lake Public Library, 15 Leland Ave., Schroon Lake

Black Watch Memorial Library, 99 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga

Tupper Lake Public Library, 41 Lake St., Tupper Lake

Wells Memorial Library, 12230 Route 9N, Upper Jay

Wadhams Free Library, 763 State Route 22, Wadhams

West Chazy Dodge Library, 9 Fiske Road, West Chazy

Westport Library Association, Washington Street, Westport

Paine Memorial, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro

EM Cooper Memorial Library, 5751 Route 86, Wilmington

More information can be found on the Champlain Memorial Library Facebook page.