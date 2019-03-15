Local officials air broadband, cell concerns with federal politicians

× Expand Photo provided Delegates to the National Association of Counties’ recent legislative conference in Washington, D.C. — including Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer (left) and Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson (right) — pose for a photo with U.S. legislators. Braymer and Simpson lobbied for boosted broadband deployment in rural areas, particularly northern Warren County.

QUEENSBURY | Two Warren County supervisors spent time in Washington, D.C., last week advocating for improved broadband and cell coverage — and boosted funding for ambulance services — in the rural areas of the county.

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson and Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer met with U.S. senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer as well as U.S. representatives Elise Stefanik and Paul Tonko, telling them how vital broadband and cell access was to the northern Warren County areas — and urging them to secure funding for expansion of such networks.

The supervisors’ visit with the legislators was an outgrowth of their participation in the National Association of Counties’ 2019 legislative conference March 4 and March 5, which drew about 2,000 county officials from across the nation.

Braymer said she talked to Schumer, Gillibrand and Stefanik about how vast areas of northern Warren County, especially the towns of Johnsburg and Thurman, lacked broadband and cellphone connectivity.

She cited observations from Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan that businesses and families have been planning to move out of the area because of lack of reliable broadband service.

Simpson said that all the delegates to the National Association of Counties conference were committed to expanding broadband coverage, and the organization’s Telecommunications and Technology Committee voted unanimously on a resolution calling for universal connectivity.

“Every session we attended, people mentioned how critical it was to improve broadband and cellular coverage — to support economic development, meet the needs of our students, develop our communities, encourage tourism and retain our residents,” he said. “In the Adirondacks, connectivity also means job development alongside environmental protection, because people could have home-based businesses without excess commercial or industrial development.”

Both Simpson and Braymer said that Gillibrand, Schumer, Stefanik and Tonko were receptive to their pleas.

“Stefanik told us they are all working on a federal infrastructure program that could not only include roads and bridges but broadband development like rural electrification was pushed in the 1930s,” Simpson said. “They believe broadband expansion should be treated in the same way that the U.S. government brought electricity to rural households. This is nonpartisan; it’s something we all agree has to happen.”

Braymer said that Schumer mentioned that provisions existed in the 2019 federal farm bill to address connectivity in unserved areas. The farm bill reserves up to $600 million in grants and loans for projects that boost broadband deployment in sparsely populated rural areas nationally.

“I will be passing this information on to county Administrator Ryan Moore, and maybe we can make some progress on this,” Braymer said.

Braymer and Simpson discussed other concerns affecting Warren County with federal legislators, including the lack of funding for emergency medical services.

Braymer said she stressed with Schumer, Stefanik and Gillibrand that Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates for ambulance services and emergency centers were far lower than their true cost.

She said that insufficient federal reimbursement was why northern Warren County towns had in recent years had to double or triple their appropriations to local emergency squads — an unsustainable burden on local taxpayers. Also, lack of adequate reimbursement to Glens Falls Hospital’s emergency center was contributing to the hospital’s financial stress.

“The gap between revenue and costs are continuing to expand for these emergency medical services,” she said.