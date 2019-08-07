Local officials hail $500k grant towards new sewer plant, but call for more help

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Standing on MacDonald Pier off Lake George’s Shepard Park Beach, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik talks about how her work toward expanding the jurisdiction of the federal Northern Border Regional Commission enabled a new $500,000 grant toward building Lake George’s planned $24 million sewer treatment plant, while deferring credit to other federal legislators including Sen. Charles Schumer. Listening to Stefanik talk about the grant funding are (left to right): state Sen. Betty Little, Lake George Association Executive Director Walt Lender, and Lake George Mayor Robert Blais.

LAKE GEORGE | Local municipal officials and leaders of environmental organizations expressed appreciation to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik last week for her help in lining up a $500,000 grant to pay toward construction of the village’s new sewer plant, estimated to cost $24 million.

The grant would reduce the $17 million debt town and village taxpayers are now facing to build a new high-technology sewer plant that the state has mandated for the village to have in operation by Aug. 2020.

Stefanik visited Lake George July 30 and met with local officials on MacDonald Pier off Shepard Park Beach to talk about the $500,000 grant — announced five days earlier — from the federal Northern Border Regional Commission.

Stefanik said she successfully lobbied the government to expand the commission’s jurisdiction to include Warren and Essex counties, which enabled the grant being pledged toward the plant’s debt.

“When you think about the amount of dollars invested in this community, a functioning wastewater treatment facility is critically important,” she said, adding that obtaining the grant was a team effort between the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, naming Sen. Schumer as a key legislator in the lobbying work.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said that he has heard local taxpayers express their worries over losing their houses or businesses over projected hefty tax increases, and that he has told them to “have faith” that state and federal officials realize the importance of Lake George.

“Now, Congresswoman Stefanik has delivered a good bit of that faith — the maximum amount under the Border Commission’s program — and this will send a signal to all the other government officials,” he said. “This is just the beginning of something great.”

Fund for Lake George Executive Director Eric Siy warned that the existing sewer plant was a “ticking time bomb” that if not replaced with a new plant, could cause toxic algal blooms to erupt in the lake — which would taint drinking water and curb its recreational uses.

He said that scientific studies have concluded that since the early 1970s, more than 154 tons of nitrates from the existing 1930s-era treatment plant have flowed into the lake alongside 3,000 tons of chloride.

“This lake is a crown jewel for New York, our nation and the world — and it deserves investment,” he said. “This $500,000 is a very significant federal grant that will hopefully grease the skids for much-needed additional state funding to close the gap in public resources and get that new plant built on time — and make sure it’s state of the art.”

State Sen. Betty Little said that because Lake George Village has a small number of sewer-system users, the new plant — vitally important for the lake’s health — was not affordable without substantial grant funding.

“We need to see that Lake George’s water is kept pristine, clean, and the treatment plant is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do,” she said. “Certainly the ’Queen of American Lakes’ deserves the best.”

Lake George Association Executive Director Walt Lender thanked Blais for “leaving no stone unturned” in seeking out grant money.

“There is nothing more important for our families than protecting this lake for generations to come,” he said. “Preserving the pristine water quality of Lake George is also of paramount importance in maintaining this place as the economic anchor for upstate New York.”

Sean Doty, who helped design the plant and wrote grant applications to state agencies for more money, said he had faith that additional government funding would be pledged. He submitted two grant applications last week — one to tap as much as $10 million from the state Water Quality Improvement Program, and another to the Empire State Development agency for up to $4.8 million, he said.

Blais said that taxpayers could theoretically shoulder up to $8 million or $9 million on their own, which means that the village is facing a gap of $7.5 million to $8.5 million in plant financing, after accounting for the Border Commission grant.