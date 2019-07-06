Local officials support new measles legislation

ELIZABETHTOWN | For many, June marked the beginning of the summer camp season. Venturing to the Adirondacks for a desired summer youth camp is a pastime for many locals as well as in other regional areas of New York, namely the metropolitan areas downstate. But concerns arise around the camp season this year with anti-vax movements and the still looming threat of measles outbreaks.

NON-MEDICAL EXEMPTION LEGISLATION

As of June 13, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation removing non-medical exemptions from school vaccination requirements for children.

In a press release from the Department of Health, it states, “The United States is currently experiencing the worst outbreak of measles in more than 25 years, with outbreaks in pockets of New York primarily driving the crisis. As a result of non-medical vaccination exemptions, many communities across New York have unacceptably low rates of vaccination, and those unvaccinated children can often attend school where they may spread the disease to other unvaccinated students, some of whom cannot receive vaccines due to medical conditions. The new law is to help protect the public amid this ongoing outbreak.”

A health advisory memo from the office of the Department of Health Commissioner Howard A. Zucker to health-care providers gives an update on the current numbers and counties where outbreaks are reported.

“There is a continued ongoing transmission of measles in communities in NYS with the majority of cases in those who are unvaccinated or undervaccinated. Since October 1, 2018, there have been 932 cases reported in NYS: including 267 in Rockland County, 49 in Orange County, 18 in Westchester County, 8 in Sullivan County, and 588 in New York City,” the memo states.

As of June 14, there are 344 confirmed cases among those counties stated in the memo. The area of upstate New York has been clear of measles transmissions. Children who are attending child day care or public, private or parochial school, and who had a religious exemption, must now receive first dose by June 28, and by July 4 have evidence of appointment for a follow-up dose. There is no current status on specifics for camps, nor were camps included in the wording.

COUNTY PREVENTIVE MEASURES

Susan Lopez Allott, RN, MS and director of preventive services at Essex County Public Health said, “I have sent out a mass email to school administrations, nurses and educators of the county on the measles legislation that went through last Friday. We have sent out measles posters and preventative education materials to camps, to heighten camp awareness. We have addressed the Essex County Board of Supervisors. We also have taken ads out in the paper and are posting regularly on our Facebook site to get the information out there.

“We are only able to give information to promote, prevent and to educate at the time being. Public Health motto is ‘Prevention, Promotion, Protect.’”

Public Health informed The Sun that Camp Dudley in Westport requires up-to-date vaccinations for campers, but was unsure about other camps’ policies. It is recommended that if your children are attending a camp this summer, you should know the camp policy on vaccinations for your child/children.

POLICIES IN PLACE

At previous Board of Supervisor meetings through May and June, there was much discussion on how much control camps would have over what policies are in place regarding vaccinations. For now, it seems there is not a uniform decision on the policies that are in place beyond the regulatory law passed this June.

“If we can decide who comes to our youth programs and camps based on vaccinations, then Moriah will definitely require vaccinations,” said Tom Scozzafava, Town of Moriah supervisor.

“It’s important to keep up our levels of herd immunity so that those that just can’t be vaccinated because they are too ill, such as a premature baby, don’t get needlessly ill and unable to fight it,” Allot said.

“I believe in children getting vaccinated,” said Linda Beers, Public Health director.