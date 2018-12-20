Local parents honor son by spreading Christmas cheer

× Expand Photo courtesy Gail Roberts In honor of their late son, Nick, local parents Gail and Robert Roberts will be driving a dairy truck decked out with hundreds of lights until Christmas.

PLATTSBURGH | It was three years ago that, in the wake of an unexpected tragedy, one local family decided to do something that would bring the joy back to Christmas.

In honor of their son Nick, who passed away in a snowmobile accident five years ago at the age of 21, Robert and Gail Roberts will be driving their dairy truck across the region this month adorned with hundreds of sparkling Christmas lights.

It’s a Christmas tradition, now in its third year, that has taken the Roberts as far away as Malone — all in the name of paring down negativity and bringing happiness to the community around them.

“The biggest thing I’d like to see come from this is to bring joy to the children, bring happiness to the community,” Robert said. “We need more joy out there.”

With the rig decked out front-to-back in colored lights spanning the rainbow, the Roberts drive in parades and park at public places throughout the area. The spectacle brings joy to the faces of children and adults alike, he said.

“We pass out candy canes and chocolate,” he said. “They’re so happy, you see their eyes light up.”

SAINT NICK

Nick Roberts was a graduate of Northeastern Clinton Central School. He also attended Clinton Community College and worked as a corrections officer. He liked cars, particularly the Mustang he would race with, along with outdoor activities like four wheeling, fishing and hunting.

He also loved Christmas, Gail said.

“The events of the accident was unimaginable for any parent to endure but this was life changing for our entire family,” she said. “Nick was our third son of four. Nick was a correction officer and we planned our Christmas around his schedule that year."

“The day he was killed was the day our Christmas dinner and gift giving was planned. He wanted nothing more then to be with his family.”

When he went out the door that morning, his last words to her:

“Mom, turn the lights on.”

“He loved the meaning of Christmas, but especially the lights,” she said.

The first two Christmases without their son were gloomy, Robert said.

The family had been blessed with what Gail called a Christmas miracle — a grandson, Nick’s son — but holidays were still hard.

“I didn’t want to have Christmas this way when it was a holiday I always enjoyed,” he said. “So I went into my shop, found a bunch of Christmas lights, took spare trailer and put Christmas lights on it.”

On the front of the truck, two words are spelled out in bright lights — “St. Nick.”

“This truck helps us bring a very difficult time into joy and happiness to our community. Nick continues to touch so many lives and brings the spirit of Christmas to everybody,” Gail said.

The family will be driving around the region, stopping every so often in public areas with a mailbox for letters to Santa in tow, until Christmas.