Local photographer spearheads program to empower refugee youth

Photo provided Local photographer Beatrice Shachenmayr will talk about "Frame Your Story," an educational program that aims to empower refugee youth through photography, at the Saranac Lake Free Library next week. Pictured is Sachenmayr at an exhibition in Berlin, Germany. Photo provided A photo captured by Sham, a 17-year-old from Kurdistan, a participant of "Frame Your Story." Photo provided "Frame Your Story" participants are pictured here, cameras in hand. Photo provided Sow, a 19-year-old from Eritrea, is pictured here reading a photo caption at the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards in Berlin. Photo provided A "Frame Your Story" participant, 17-year old Maria from Armenia, is pictured here at the Botanical Gardens in Berlin-Dahlem. Photo provided A self-portrait captured by Eritrea native Tekia, 25.

SARANAC LAKE | A local artist will talk about her efforts to empower refugee youth through photography at the Saranac Lake Free Library next week.

The presentation — which will highlight “Frame Your Story,” an educational program created by Beatrice Shachenmayr of Lake Placid — is set for Jan. 17 at noon.

Shachenmayr was a young student studying abroad in Istanbul, Turkey, when she came across the Association for Solidarity with Asylum-Seekers and Migrants.

It’s a non-profit organization that aids refugees fleeing conflict zones to seek asylum.

Working with the group, she said, was life-changing.

After graduating from Syracuse University’s School of Visual and Performing Arts with a BFA in Fine Art Photography, Shachenmayr spent a year in Southeast Asia teaching English.

It was during her time in Thailand and Indonesia that she discovered one of her passions:

She found that she loved teaching children in a way that was engaging, that brought them joy, in a way with a lasting impact.

And she with art, she learned she could do that.

Shachenmayr launched “Frame Your Story” in 2015.

The project aims to empower refugee youth to share their stories and experiences through photography.

“Even more than the photography, it’s about becoming more of a community, and becoming more aware of one’s surroundings,” she said.

One of Frame Your Story’s first efforts was a collaboration with 100Cameras, a non-profit that works with children who have had traumatic experiences in life.

For six months Shachenmayr met with children from Syria, teaching them the basics of photo composition and writing.

“Each project ends with an exhibition,” she said.

The lack of experience of the young photographers translated into something unique:

“Right away, the lack of knowledge about composition and light brings people a little closer to what they’re looking at,” she said.

“I’ve had a participant say to me that, through the project, he was able to engage in his community. He was able to really realize how other people lived in the city. He was able to widen his perspective on the way that other people live, and feel more connected to his community,” she said.

Though the program was created in Turkey, “Frame Your Story” is now based in Berlin.

Learn more about the program, and Shachenmayr’s work, on Jan. 17 at the Saranac Lake Free Library.

For more information, visit frameyourstory.org.